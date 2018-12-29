New, unseen pictures from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wedding out. See them celebrate with their family and friends

The wedding season is far from over when we are treated to new pictures everyday. While actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are enjoying a family holiday in London, back home, their fans are going wild about recently surfaced, unseen pictures from their wedding.

The new pictures show the newlyweds with their families and friends, having a great time together at their dreamy wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in early December. The photos are clicked by Stories by Joseph Radhik and are being heavily shared by the star couple’s fanpages on Instagram.

A few pictures were also shared by Nick’s father, Kevin Sr. He is seen singing a song at the sangeet function while his wife, Denise, interprets it in sign language. He also shared pictures of his other son Joe, his fiance Sophie and more pictures of him and his wife dancing together.

A few more pictures show Joe and Sophie and Kevin and his wife Danielle, in stunning traditional Indian outfits, striking romantic poses. The whole family, except Kevin and Danielle, are in London right now to celebrate the holiday season with Sophie and her family.

A picture also shows all the bridesmaids of Priyanka, dressed in silk outfits. There is Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha and Sophie among others. Check out all the pictures:

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 as per Christian and Hindu wedding traditions. They then threw three wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai which were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the biggest Bollywood stars.

A source has quoted to Mid-Day.com, “After their honeymoon in Switzerland, Priyanka will fly down to Mumbai for a schedule of The Sky Is Pink. She will join Nick in LA towards the month-end, to host a reception for their friends. Her team is currently doing a recce in Malibu and will soon finalise a venue. It will be a black-tie event, with Priyanka’s close friends Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on the guest list. Many other Hollywood stars, including her co-stars from A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?, and Nick’s friends from the music fraternity are also expected. Besides her family, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra is also likely to fly down for the soiree.”

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 12:42 IST