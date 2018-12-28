Nick Jonas can’t stop clicking wife Priyanka Chopra as the couple takes a road trip in England. See pics

If you thought our love affair with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has ended, think again. While her marriage, many receptions and the run-up to their wedding, has kept us enthralled for months, vignettes from their life post wedding has also kept us engaged.

Post their reception in Mumbai, the couple flew off to London, where they have been spending time with family. Pictures from their many family lunches and Christmas dinners have been lapped up by their many fans.

Now, the couple has shared a new bunch of pictures and video clips, some throwback, others more recent. Priyanka shared a picture with her brother-in-law Franklin and wrote: “Road trip! @franklinjonas.” It is evident how comfortably she has blended into her new family.

She also shared pictures as Instagram stories — one is perhaps an invite of one of their many functions in India while the other is of their family pet, a dog. The caption to the second picture reads: “Porky Basquiat Jonas.” It is, in fact, the pet of Sophie Turner and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas. In the picture, the dog can be seen sitting by the window seat, half asleep.

Nick Jonas shared a candid shot of wife Priyanka Chopra, while the latter shared other pictures. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Nick too shared a picture on his Instagram. It is one of the many unseen pictures from the mehendi ceremony. He captioned it, “#tbt to me and and the boys at the Mehendi at our wedding.” In it we see, the boy gang from his side, huddle together for a photo op. The mood is upbeat and everyone is dressed in Indian smart casuals (chudidar, kurta and Nehru jacket).

He also shared a video clip of Priyanka, from what looks like, their road trip.

Priyanka and Nick got married over December 1 and 2 in two ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan. They then hosted a reception in Delhi on December 4 before hosting two more in Mumbai, one on December 19 and another one on December 20, the latter being for her industry friends. The couple will reportedly host another reception in the last week of January in Los Angeles for their Hollywood pals. In between the three wedding receptions in India, the couple went for a short vacation to Oman.

Meanwhile, videos from their December 20 reception were a big hit with fans. Of particular mention were those including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as they danced to hits from their films Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 09:49 IST