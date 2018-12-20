Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to host third reception tonight, Deepika Padukone confirms attendance

Bollywood witnessed two mega weddings in November and December, those of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas. Their many wedding ceremonies and receptions have kept us enthralled for a long time.

On Wednesday, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra hosted a second reception in Mumbai for her family, friends and the media. On Thursday, the star will host a third reception for her industry friends with Nick by her side.

Priyanka as a vision in beautiful ash blue corset-styled Sabyasachi outfit. Her elaborate uncut diamond necklace was her only other stand-out piece of jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for a picture during a reception in Mumbai on December 19, 2018. (AFP)

Now, a report in Times Now says that among the stars who have confirmed their attendance for the evening is Priyanka’s Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone. While the two could not attend each other’s weddings, they immediately congratulated each other on Instagram, after each posted official pictures online.

Confirming Deepika’s participation, her manager was quoted as saying: “Yes, she will be attending the reception and was one of the first ones to receive the invite.”

About seven days ago, a copy of the reception invite found its way to the internet. The card is off white with gold alphabets on it. A red tilak on top adds colour to the card. The invite addresses the guest on behalf of Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. The reception will take place at the ballroom of Taj Lands’ End.

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 in twin wedding ceremonies (Christian and Hindu) in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan. They hosted a reception in Delhi on December 4, post which they went for a brief vacation to Oman.

