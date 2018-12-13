Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Mumbai reception invite revealed. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas got married in a high-profile wedding ceremony, spread over three days, in Jodhpur’s iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace earlier this month. Pictures and videos from their many ceremonies have impressed their fans all over the world.

The couple held a reception in Delhi on December 4, which saw PM Narendra Modi in attendance. They will host another reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and the function’s invite is now online.

Set on an off white paper with gold alphabets, it looks elegant. A red tilak on top adds an extra punch of colour to it. The invite addresses the guest on behalf of Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. The reception will take place on December 20, at the ballroom of Taj Lands’ End.

Post her wedding, Priyanka has jumped headlong into work and was spotted as she launched a dating app called Bumble in Mumbai. She will soon resume shooting for her next film, The Sky Is Pink.

On December 1 and 2, Nick and she got married in accordance with Christian and Hindu rituals. Priyanka wowed her fans with her sartorial choices. For her Hindu wedding, Priyanka wore an all-red, heavily sequinned Sabyasachi lehenga choli. The duo was off to Oman for their honeymoon and even shared pictures from their time there.

Sharing a picture, Priyanka wrote: “Marital bliss they say..” On their return to India on Wednesday, the couple also attended Isha Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai. On the wee hours of Thursday, Nick left for the US.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:01 IST