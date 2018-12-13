Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra leave the past behind, take to the couch. See pics

Koffee With Karan regulars would remember the snarky exchange between Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor years ago. In answer to a question from the host Karan Johar, Kareena had wondered where Priyanka gets her accent from. A few days later, on the same show, Priyanka had replied that she got it from the same place Kareena’s then boyfriend (now husband) Saif Ali Khan got it.

When Karan changed the topic, and asked Priyanka, what she would steal from the computer of stars like, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, or Kareena Kapoor. Priyanka spewed sarcasm and said, “Does Kareena have a computer in the first place?”

A lot has happened in the lives of the two actors and on Koffee with Karan since then. As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas take to the couch again, “they just wanna have fun,” as the host put it. Karan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a sizzling snap of the three posing for the camera. “Girls just wanna have fun!!!! #seasonfinale #koffeewithkaran @priyankachopra #kareenakapoorkhan,” read his caption.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror said earlier, “While Priyanka will open up about her recent wedding to Nick Jonas, Kareena is expected to speak about the popularity of her two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, among other topics.” Will Karan discuss Priyanka and Kareena’s past exchange, you bet your coffee beans he will!

In the photo, Kareena donned a shiny red dress with soft curls and dewy makeup rounded her look while Priyanka looked stunning in a yellow cold shoulder top with high waist pants. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with the minimal makeup and statement earrings.

The upcoming episode of the sixth season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will witness the bromance of Bollywood’s leading superstars Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana

Among other stars who have appeared so far on the talk show, which is aired on Star World every Sunday, include Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, siblings Arjun Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor, and Aamir Khan, to name a few.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 09:57 IST