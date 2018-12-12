Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas return hand in hand after Oman vacation, see pics and video

Actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are back after a short vacation in Oman. The newlyweds appeared to have enjoyed a short honeymoon before they host Bollywood celebs at a Mumbai five-star on December 20 at a wedding reception.

Priyanka and Nick had shared sneak peeks from their Oman holiday, including a look at the luxurious spa resort where they were vacationing. Priyanka shared a picture where she can be seen with her husband. “Marital bliss they say,” she captioned the photo.

Nick also shared a video of Priyanka as she watched Christmas movie, Elf, for the first time. The two were seen sitting in dark with the movie’s climax playing in front of them. Nick secretly made a video of Priyanka singing along to ‘Santa Claus is coming to town’. He captioned the video, “Her first time watching Elf.” He also showed a glimpse of his own face, smiling at Priyanka’s reaction to the movie.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick flew to Udaipur for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities.

Priyanka and Nick got married at the luxurious Umaid Bhawan Palace in December. On December 1, the couple exchanged vows as per Christian traditions in a ceremony presided over by singer’s father. The next day, they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with uncut diamond jewellery, while Nick wore a golden sherwani.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 10:52 IST