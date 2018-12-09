Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone’s lehengas are both Sabyasachi, but poles apart. See pics

Priyanka Chopra had not one, but two stunning wedding looks. After the actor and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Western ceremony on Saturday wearing custom Ralph Lauren, the couple married again in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday. For their second wedding ceremony, both Nick and Priyanka wore custom looks by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who also dressed Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for their wedding celebrations. Priyanka’s sequin-covered bridal lehenga gained a huge amount of traction on social media — after the actor shared a first look in a post she captioned, “And forever starts now...” — with more than 5.3 million Instagram likes on Priyanka’s post alone. On Sunday, Sabyasachi shared a new video, which explores the making of Priyanka’s wedding look. The level of detail is incredible. Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

Priyanka wore a sparkling, crimson red lehenga made of hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, and Siam-red crystals. It took “110 embroiderers from Calcutta and 3,720 hours” to create this intricate look, which was “an active collaboration between the designer and the bride,” Sabyasachi revealed on Instagram. Paying tribute to traditional Mughal jewellery, Priyanka’s wedding day jewels included uncut diamonds, emeralds, and Japanese cultured pearls set in 22-karat gold. There were also diamonds shaped as tiny stars to give the bridal look a whimsical touch, Sabyasachi shared on Instagram. Priyanka’s bridal necklace and earrings featured pear-shaped diamonds and white gold. The result has us simply stunned:

But Priyanka was not the first celebrity bride to dazzle in a beautiful, intricately designed Sabyasachi lehenga on her wedding. For her Lake Como wedding on November 15, actor Deepika Padukone, much like Priyanka, was dressed head-to-toe in Sabyasachi. The designer did not skimp on the details for Deepika’s wedding lehenga and on November 28 gave a sneak-peek at the the making of her bespoke bridal creation. This behind-the-scenes videos shows it took nothing short of a (little) village to breathe life into Deepika’s ethereal lehenga:

Unlike Priyanka’s “neo-traditional” lehenga that seeks to “marry global traditions with Indian heritage,” and was all about exquisite fine detail, Deepika’s opulent bridal lehenga was more traditional and full of hidden details. In contrast to Priyanka’s simple, no-frills -- albite extra-long -- sheer dupatta embroidered with tiny blooms on the border, Deepika’s red lehenga with hand-embroidered golden tilla details, was paired with a chowki design aari-taari dupatta. Her dramatic, statement-making dupatta came complete with a heavy border with the age-old saying ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written on it in Devnagri. ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ is considered a blessing to newlyweds, which translates to ‘may you forever be married.’ Along with a huge engagement ring, Deepika wore 22-karat gold and uncut diamond jewellery -- a statement maang tikka, jadau jhumkas, a bridal chuda, a nath (nose ring) and beautiful golden kalire worn with a gaggle of bangles and rings -- embedded with with baroque pearls, emeralds and rubies from The Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection:

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 14:34 IST