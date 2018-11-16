Deepika Padukone’s wedding lehenga by Sabyasachi is full of hidden details. See pics

Surrounded by family and close friends, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in lavish twin wedding ceremonies -- a Konkani and a Sindhi -- at Lake Como, Italy on November 14-15. Shorty after the ceremonies, the Padmaavat actors posted two wedding photos to Instagram on Thursday, revealing that their gorgeous wedding attires were, unsurprisingly, by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Both Deepika and Ranveer wore head-to-toe Sabyasachi to their wedding ceremonies at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello: For the Sindhi wedding on Thursday, Deepika chose a unique red lehenga, while Ranveer opted for a tailored ensemble consisting of red and gold brocade sherwani.

Deepika’s bridal lehenga was created specifically for her and it is a triumph of personal style — equal parts traditional and appropriately fashion-forward, just like the Bajirao Mastani actor herself. Deepika’s red gharara, hand-embroidered with golden tilla details, was paired with a chowki design aari-taari dupatta, complete with a heavy border with the age-old saying ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written on it in Devnagri. ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ is considered a blessing to newlyweds, which translates to ‘may you forever be married.’

Along with a huge engagement ring, Deepika wore 22-karat gold and uncut diamond jewellery -- a statement maang tikka, jadau jhumkas, a bridal chuda, a nath (nose ring) and beautiful golden kalire worn with a gaggle of bangles and rings -- embedded with with baroque pearls, emeralds and rubies from The Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Ranveer’s wedding look wasn’t exactly understated either. His sherwani was exuberantly layered with luxurious multi-strand, multi-layered tourmaline necklaces and an uncut diamond and emerald necklace. The look was accessorised with a tissue red and golden maheshwari safa.

Deepika’s Sabyasachi saree at her Konkani wedding on Wednesday, couldn’t feel more regal; she looked positively radiant in a classic tissue saree with hand-embroidered border paired with traditional style temple jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. While Ranveer as a Konkani groom looked utterly timeless: He wore an ivory and gold veshti, kurta and angvastram.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 12:33 IST