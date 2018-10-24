What Deepika Padukone’s wedding lehenga or saree may look like

The date is set and all the details are seemingly falling into place for Padmaavat actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s destination wedding. After Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in May, the second big celebrity wedding of the year is fast approaching and on the top of our list of questions, is what will Deepika wear as she marries Ranveer?

Like Sonam before her, the secrecy behind Deepika’s wedding outfit has us wondering what type of look the actor will choose for her big day. Deepika is well-known for her fashion sense, and while we think she might keep up with some tradition, like going for the bridal classic red — we can’t wait to see how experimental she gets with her trousseau choices.

The big question on our minds is who will be designing her wedding outfits for all the functions to take place during 14-15 November. We know Deepika will be looking for a perfectly bridal wedding lehenga or saree, and bets are on all of the big names in Indian fashion. Can Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, Raw Mango’s Sanjay Garg, Anamika Khanna and Rimple and Harpreet Narula be the would-be wedding dress designers for Deepika? She has worn Sabyasachi on multiple special occasions, after all. Another Kolkata-based fashion designer, Anamika, is also a strong front-runner for Deepika’s wedding day outfit — she showed she can mix sexy and elevated with Deepika’s ivory saree at TIME’s 100 Most Influential People Gala in New York.

While the wedding dress designer is still up in the air, one thing we can count on is definitely quite a bit of colour. Deepika posted a photo to her Instagram from Cannes Film Festival 2018, captioned “dreams really do come true...” The image showed her in a sculptural fuchsia pink gown from Ashi Studio’s spring summer 2018 couture collection that feels like a nod to what we can expect Deepika to wear for her wedding festivities. Deepika’s famous for her whimsical style so we can expect her wedding style to be larger-than-life, and possibly even a little rule breaking.

So, will Deepika opt for an opulent A-line silhouette and off-the-shoulder cut or a style featuring stunning floral embroidery and heavy train? Do you think the stunning bride-to-be will end up wearing something similar to these wedding lehengas or sarees come November 14 and 15? We can’t wait to see.

We think she’ll stear far away from any Sabyasachi lehenga that can offer an Anushka Sharma comparison. But if Deepika goes for all-over embroidery, a rich burgundy or red lehenga might make her bridal look feel distinct. She loves floral patterns, so a 3-D floral embroidery would feel like a good fit.

Making a style statement with an ultra-romantic Manish Malhotra lehenga and its over-the-top puffy sleeves, would be so much fun. If wearing traditional red or pink isn’t what Deepika has in mind, a dreamy, soft ash shade like this could be a subtle but super chic alternative.

This glitzy gold lehenga set from Rimple and Harpreet Narula, the designing duo behind the breathtaking costumes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat, feels perfectly bridal, while bringing personality and individual style to the forefront.

Deepika often shows off her curves and opts for something figure-hugging, so a tiny choli with intricate bead work and a sheer yet extravagant lehenga skirt from Anamika Khanna would be really gorgeous. Think embellishment — sequins, embroidery and crystals — and pastel colours; and lots of both.

Wearing an antique kamarbandh, a statement bridal accessory worn around the waist, with a dazzling brocade saree from Raw Mango could be just the right amount of fashion-forward and classic bridal for Deepika.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 09:46 IST