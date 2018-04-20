Deepika Padukone’s ivory, silver Mijwan lehenga is just the one you want

On Thursday, actor Deepika Padukone’s sparkling ivory and silver lehenga stole the show at designer Manish Malhotra’s seventh annual Mizwan fashion show in Mumbai. She was the showstopper, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was looking dapper as ever.

We love a little bit of runway slay and you can always count on Deepika to bring her A game. There was just so much magic happening in this look, from her ooh la la catwalk to her amazing eyebrow game. (Are we surprised? No. Deepika gives us major beauty and fashion inspo on the daily.

Between the stunning emerald and diamond jewellery that decorated her ears and the way the plunging choli (featuring a cute mini cutout below the neckline) highlighted her perfectly rad figure, we don’t even know what to obsess over. Take a look at the beautiful detailing up close. Have you ever seen anything so stunning?

But at the end of the day, it’s Deepika’s lehenga that really caught our attention. Everything about it is stunning, from the combination of delicate fabrics (it looks so soft) to the flared hem (who knew tiers and tiers and yet even more tiers of tulle could be so flattering?). Oh, and there’s a blingy train, too. Hello drama! The bead and sheer detailing adds the most perfect touch, too.

Seriously, this entire outfit is so fitting for Deepika’s personality — classic, with a dash of dramatics. The floor-sweeping silhouette is killer and she looks stunning. We can totally tell that she feels glamorous.

Deepika’s beaded illusion lehenga was created in association with Mijwan Welfare Society, run by actor Shabana Azmi , which aims to empower women in rural India with education and employment opportunities.

Now anything Manish Malhotra designs comes with a high price tag, which makes it inaccessible for most of us mere mortals. But brides-to-be, you sure should add this lehenga to your wardrobe wish list, if you want to rock a modern princess vibe à la Deepika. This look is soft and floaty enough for even the most humid summer weddings.

