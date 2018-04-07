Deepika Padukone will inspire you to give your sweatpants a spiffy update

We’ve all experienced denim fatigue. Especially on days when you reach for jeans but simply can’t think of a clever outfit. Rather than despair, why not look to all those other pants you have hanging in your closet? For a bit of inspiration, here’s Deepika Padukone giving joggers (read: sweatpants with trendy name) a high fashion makeover.

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT

On Thursday, the Padmaavat actor wore retro-inspired checked jogging pants with contrast side stripes(priced at $325 or Rs 21,116) from French label Maje. Deepika of course made her joggers chic, pairing them with a matching plaid jacket (costing $165 or Rs 10,720) from the label. She accented her head-to-toe printed set with black and white accessories: White camisole, white Nike sneakers, black leather bag from Celine and retro Fendi sunglasses. Her sleek accessories ensured total sophistication.

A post shared by deepika padukone ~ (@deepika.wonder) on Apr 6, 2018 at 3:31am PDT

We think Deepika’s travel look was most notable for its polished effortlessness. Take inspiration and pair your joggers with a matching top or jacket or even a trendy top and your whole outfit suddenly looks brand new. Will people even notice that you’re basically wearing sweats? Probably. Will they think it looks cool? Definitely.

Moreover, you can easily take joggers to the streets with a change of shoes or top. Don’t discount the versatility of these pants: Switch out sneakers for a pair of heels when it comes to styling. It keeps the outfit fresh and appropriate for a daytime look, whether you’re going to office or for lunch.

But Deepika’s not the only star to pull off sweatpants with style. With the addition of sunglasses, metallic shoes and statement bags, ladies like Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan make the typically sporty piece sophisticated. Click here to see how they do it, and once you’ve got some fresh ideas, take a look at another striking look Deepika rocked at an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Apr 5, 2018 at 12:04am PDT

Her crinkled sheer crepe blouse in allover ruffles from Paris-based label Chloé appears at once bohemian and romantic with an oversize fit. The flowing silhouette of the mustard-hued top is further elevated when paired with Deepika’s light-wash Stella McCartney jeans. Her Oscar de la Renta earrings are a playful pop and dark Louboutin heels balance the look, while adding to the pretty and polished vibe.

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on May 16, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

She might be one of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities, but Deepika has no qualms about recycling looks: She reached Cannes (picture above) for 70th Cannes Film Festival in May 2017 wearing a this Chloe blouse with skinny Topshop distressed denim, a Chanel black bag with gold chain and Chloe Harper’ suede brown leather ankle boots.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more