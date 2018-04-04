Red alert! Kareena Kapoor makes a bold fashion statement in a bright tracksuit

Public Service Announcement: Tracksuits are no longer just reserved for trips to the gym, brisk walks, or running errands. Thanks to celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is now totally appropriate — not to mention cool — for all kinds of occasions, including fancier events and soirees.

On Sunday, the fashion-forward actor was seen slaying the sportswear trend out and about in Mumbai. Kareena stepped out with friends Malaika and Amrita Arora on Easter wearing an eye-catching crimson tracksuit from US label Off-White. Somehow blurring the lines between ‘just woke up’ and ‘off duty’, her athleisure outfit — a track jacket and matching high-waist trackpants with a white stripe running down the sides — was both chic and comfy.

Though the easy two-piece outfit is seeing a new life, thanks to stars like Kareena, not all of us are lucky enough to be able to pull a tracksuit off in public on the regular (it’s not exactly work attire). But a Kareena-like monocromatic tracksuit seems like a good option for lazy weekends: We can already picture lounging around in a pair of sweatpants.

When paired with the right accessories, Kareena — who chose trendy rainbow sneakers (no surprise here) — proves that tracksuits can actually look pretty put-together. She seemed to keep the make-up to a minimum, save for a dash of rose lipstick.

Needless to say, the tracksuit is on its way to becoming the new ‘it’ athleisure fad to get on board with. In case you’ve been waiting for an excuse to wear ridiculously comfortable attire all day, it is time to embrace the tracksuit trend. We mean, after seeing Kareena, what else would you want to wear to run errands?

Interested in trying a tracksuit outfit? Ahead, check out how these sartorial mavens rock the look.

Leave it to the sportswear queen, Alia Bhatt, to slay in this super-stylish hoodie and trackpant set from Rheson. Her mirrored aviator sunglasses also tied in nicely with the pop of colour.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Falguni and Shane Peacock look was unique, thanks to splashes of black, blue and white print all over her jacket and pants.

Karisma Kapoor made a tracksuit look sleek with her all-black Rheson hoodie.

You can mix-and-match a sweatshirt and bottoms with other pieces, à la Sonam Kapoor in Rheson.

Neha Dhupia is never one to shy away from rocking a comfortable tracksuit. Her athletic separates featured an eye-catching multicolour stripe down the arm and leg, and she smartly matched the detail to a pair of sneakers in the same shade.

