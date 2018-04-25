Deepika Padukone’s Time 100 Gala saree is the perfect mix of sexy and sweet

In case you missed it, Deepika Padukone is back to her old tricks, turning heads with her epic red carpet looks, and on the side, winning fans with her thoughtful meet-and-greet.

Deepika isn’t afraid to take a risk, which she confirmed when she served up this memorable ‘vision in white’ look at the TIME’s 100 Most Influential People Gala in New York on Tuesday.

From a distance, you can already tell Deepika’s floral embroidered pre-draped saree and matching blouse have a dazzling amount of details. (AFP)

For the iconic occasion, the Padmavaat star went the traditional route, sporting a noteworthy Anamika Khanna saree that made our pulses shoot through the roof because it was so breathtaking: Would you expect anything less from the unparalleled red carpet style queen?

Showing fellow TIME Magazine gala attendees how one properly works (and slays) a red carpet, Deepika’s extraordinary — and unexpected — ivory get-up featured a beautiful formfitting silhouette, a plunging sweetheart neckline and served up a healthy dose of bold and eye-catching details. Is there anything dreamier than a voluminous ruffle detail on a blouse with very long sleeves?

Then, Khanna gave her Instagram followers a closer look of all the detail on the couture design, and we have a whole new level of appreciation for her artistry.

The three-dimensional blooming embellishments around the hem and pallu breath fresh air into the ensemble, while adding softness and movement to the minimalist offering. The pallu-cum-train also adds a sense of charm and drama to the look. Deepika paired the head-turning designer number with dazzling Farah Khan diamond and emerald earrings to make for one heck of a glitzy look.

Deepika’s bold make-up look didn’t go unnoticed — she looked every bit the goth princess with a dark lip and fuller-than-full brows. But despite her experimentation with a bold burgundy lip colour, Deepika does have a few techniques she always falls back on, like this tight, midle-part low ponytail that showsoff her soft-pink blush and flawless skin.

