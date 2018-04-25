Deepika Padukone and her ‘namaste’ are the stars of TIME 100 Gala. See pics

Deepika Padukone won over the world once again with her beautiful smile and an inspiring story at the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday. She was one of the 100 people honoured by the magazine this year in their 100 Most Influential list.

The actor stunned everyone in her heavily embellished golden Anamika Khanna dress with a flowing cape behind her. She arrived on the red carpet with a big smile on her face and her hands joined in a ‘namaste’.

A post shared by liaa (@liaaspeaks) on Apr 24, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

During the ceremony, she gave a short speech about her struggle with depression and how she defeated it and found a new faith in life. Before she could begin her speech, a man shouted a compliment at her from afar. “You’re so beautiful!,” he said as she blushed with a mic in her hand and thanked him for his words. Check out the video:

Here’s the entire speech:

February 15th, 2014, I remember waking up that morning with a strange pittish feeling in my stomach. I had no idea what I was feeling. Life all of a sudden just felt meaningless and there were days when I just wanted to give up. And couple of weeks later I was diagnosed with clinical depression.

Four years on I stand here in front of all of you with a slightly better understanding, I think, of life and my feelings and the person that I am, but I feel like more importantly, I think all of you will agree with me when I say that we’re going through some pretty challenging times all around the world.

And so I want to raise a toast to every man and every woman and every child around the world that is faced with some sort of challenge every single day, but you do it with a smile, and I want to say that your power and your strength and your courage encourages me to go on every single day. And for the some of us I think who do think of giving up once in a while, I want you to know that we’re all in this together, and most importantly that there is hope, because in the words of Stephen Fry, “We’ll be sunny one day.” Thank you.

During the ceremony, Deepika also posed for photographs with her Hollywood manager and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi. She was also chased by a few excited fans who asked her when her next film will be out to which she replied, ‘Soon.’

Also on the list of honorees were Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is the youngest person ever to feature on the list, the Parkland Shooting survivors and more. Check out pictures of more guests from the gala:

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the TIME 100 Gala. (AFP)

Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive for the TIME 100 Gala. (REUTERS)

Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala. (REUTERS)

Padma Lakshmi attends the Time 100 Gala. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Time 100 Gala. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez attends the TIME 100 Gala. (AFP)

Follow @htshowbiz for more