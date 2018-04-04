Deepika Padukone’s goth-meets-angelic black gown was made for standing out. See pics

Leave it to Deepika Padukone to make everyone’s jaw drop. The Padmaavat actor looked gorgeous in a black strapless gown at the relaunch event of Filmfare magazine Middle East in Dubai on Friday. Her custom-made Amit Aggarwal black gown featured a trail and exaggerated embellished ruffles that ran along her bodice, proving once and for all that when it comes to red carpet style, this power woman doesn’t play.

She worked it in a sexy corset-inspired number that not only clung to her curves, but outlined them, all of which was nicely balanced out with sweet flouncy ruffles.

Between the dramatic-yet-elegant mini train trailing behind her and the black crystals on her asymmetrical structured top sparkling in the spotlight, Deepika looked simply regal.

Do it like Deepika, and if all-over, head-to-toe ruffles is a touch too much, find a dress lined with them or choose a design that boasts just enough of a ruffle at the sleeve for interest. Moderation is key, after all.

The black hue and Deepika’s minimalist accessories stop her gown from looking too sweet. The semi-sheer ankle-length gown is both ethereal and sexy, while the off-shoulder neckline leaves plenty of room to spotlight the addition of her megawatt diamond earrings by Mahesh Notandass. Deepika finished off the all-black ensemble with black pumps, a nude lip, a smoky eyes and an unkempt ponytail. Overall, it’s a glamorous look that demands your attention, no?

But it’s not the first time Deepika’s turned heads in an incredible all-black look. Below, we’ve counted half a dozen Deepika looks over the past months which demonstrate that there are countless ways to wear all-black without repeating a look. Check it out:

1. In January 2018, Deepika wore a black organza saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee, with her black full-sleeve hand-embroidered blouse elevating her low-key saree.

2. In November 2017, Deepika wowed in another Sabyasachi saree — this time an achingly simple yet stunning sequenced black-and-gold saree, which showed off her svelte figure beautifully.

3. In November, 2017, Deepika wore a black bodycon kurta with beadwork details from Sabyasachi. She paired it with a sheer organza dupatta with an embellished border and a crisp white churidar.

4. In May 2017, Deepika wore a short mesh Self Portrait dress, which is perfect for an evening out.

5. In March 2017, Deepika turned heads in bold and contemporary Milly separates — playful high-waisted trousers with ruffled flare and a high-impact cold shoulder top.

6. In January 2017, Deepika opted for a satin Diane Von Furstenberg asymmetric ruffle gown. With a spaghetti strap on one side and ruffled long-sleeve on the other, this draped silhouette is filled with modern flair.

