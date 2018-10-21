Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone confirm November wedding, announce date on Twitter

After months of speculation, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have confirmed that they will get married on November 14 and 15. The couple shared a joint wedding announcement on Twitter on Sunday; wedding venue has not been revealed yet. “We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness,” they wrote on Twitter.

Ranveer and Deepika shared the announcement in Hindi and English, ending months of will-they-won’t they. Here is Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding announcement...

“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.

We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.

Lots of love,

Deepika and Ranveer”

Deepika and Ranveer began dating on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. They have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in all these years but began putting up frequent displays of affection on social media over the last few months.

Ranveer and Deepika’s industry friends congratulated the two on Twitter. Among the first few were Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. While Karan wrote “Badhai Ho,” Alia said “Congratulations Tutu.” Bhuvan Bam referenced Ranveer’s upcomoming film Simbaa as he wrote, “Congratulations Simba and Nala.”

The rumours of their wedding gained steam when they were recently spotted in Italy together, presumed to be location hunting for the wedding. At Hindustan Times Leadership Summit recently, while answering a question regarding their rumoured wedding, Ranveer had said that they would reveal their wedding date as and when it happens. "You are seeing this everyday, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know," the actor said. At the same event, Deepika spoke about her first impression of Ranveer. She said that she watched Ranveer's debut film, Band Baja Baarat, and remembers having a conversation about him with her then agent. Deepika's agent was convinced that Ranveer was destined to become a huge star, to which she said, "I'm not so sure." "He's not my type," Deepika remembers saying, to which the audience gasped in shock. But she saved the situation when she spoke about her admiration for him as an actor. "I didn't realise he was a Bombay boy, he was so flawless in that film. I thought he was from Delhi. It's one of my favourite films of his," she said.