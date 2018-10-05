Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh create Khalibali moment at HTLS 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh added a dose of glamour to the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit as they took up the ‘when is the wedding’ question, spoke about their relationship and even matched steps to Padmaavat’s Khalibali. When asked about the speculated November wedding, the two neatly sidestepped the query with the qualifier that they will speak about it when it actually happens.

Ranveer said that a lot is already being said about it. “You are seeing this everyday, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know,” the actor said. When asked if indeed there was a November wedding that has now been postponed, Deepika answered, “There have been many November weddings.” At this, Ranveer added, “According to reports, we have married a number of times and a lot has happened in our life already.”

Deepika and Ranveer have not discussed the subject of their wedding or relationship in the public as yet despite speculation suggesting they will marry either at the end of this year or early next year. The rumoured couple starred in one of the biggest films of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The controversial yet highly successful film was their third collaboration together after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The film faced political backlash before release and yet went on to earn over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

Deepika also made her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage in 2017, opposite one of the highest-paid stars in the world, Vin Diesel. She is also a vocal advocate for mental health. The actor opened up about her own struggles with depression in the past and aims to spread awareness about the disease through her The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Ranveer is among the most talented actors today who has proved his versatility with an interesting mix of films. He will be seen in three films -- Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in which he plays a rapper, as legendary cricket captain Kapil Dev in 83 and as a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. With an enviable line up of films, his legend, as a versatile evergreen superstar, will soon be cemented in the doyens of Indian cinema.

