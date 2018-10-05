Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Live Updates of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018, Top Leaders to speak

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 gets off to a start with the keynote address by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 05, 2018 09:23 IST
highlights

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 gets off to a start with the keynote address by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Other prominent speakers who will attend the much-awaited annual summit are Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, football legend Pele, Will Smith among others.

Here are the live updates:

9.22 AM IST

Take a look at what’s on display at HTLS today

9.15 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to deliver keynote address at 10am

Rahul Gandhi is president of the Congress and the main opposition party’s voice, articulating its views and leading its attack on the government.

9.08 AM IST

HTLS Summit to begin soon