Live Updates of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018, Top Leaders to speak

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 gets off to a start with the keynote address by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Other prominent speakers who will attend the much-awaited annual summit are Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, football legend Pele, Will Smith among others.

Here are the live updates:

9.22 AM IST Take a look at what’s on display at HTLS today An hour to go for #HTLS2018: Here's all you need to know about today's sessionhttps://t.co/uaoHt4sS9o pic.twitter.com/HLmhEeP9bP — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) October 5, 2018





9.15 AM IST Rahul Gandhi to deliver keynote address at 10am Rahul Gandhi is president of the Congress and the main opposition party’s voice, articulating its views and leading its attack on the government.



