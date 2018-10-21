Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s fans are ready to join baraat. Check out reactions to wedding announcement

As soon as actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding, wishes from fans, friends and colleagues started pouring in. From crying over lost opportunities to preparing outfits for the wedding, the fans have a lot on their plate right now.

Ranveer and Deepika shared the announcement on Twitter on Sunday in Hindi and English. The cards revealed the wedding date to be November 14 and 15 but didn’t share the venue. However, it doesn’t matter to their fans if they have an invitation to the wedding or not. Their ecstatic reactions to the announcement itself shows how long they had been waiting for this day.

Check out a few reactions:

Congrats you two. I’ll be curled up bawling in a corner until November 15th. May all the love and happiness continue to be showered down on you and your future 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9MyfT5cK9f — Doe (@doepikapadukone) October 21, 2018

Yaaaaar dil melt Ho gaya pic.twitter.com/BW4r4XLVpv — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) October 21, 2018

Babaàaa 😭😭😍😍😘😘❤❤ idk how to feel I just want you to be happy cos you deserve the best in everything !! 😭😭💔💔💕💕❤❤ also congrats!! 😭😘😘 — ً (@ayeshax_08) October 21, 2018

Badhai ho !!!! Bhai bus ek khwaish hai humari aapse - Shaadi me wo drunk naagin dance raroor karna. Uske bina shaadi adhuri hai 😋😄 — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) October 21, 2018

Mujhe bhi card bhej deyo by post😂😂😂😂 — Navjeet Kaur (@Navjeet54916096) October 21, 2018

Bhai venue bata do. m ticket book krwa lu. ..mujhko balha Bana lo..😂😂😂😂😂 — @bhi$hek Tiwari (@Rajlaxabhishek) October 21, 2018

Yaar do teen din aage karlo. Exam hai. Attend nahi kar paunga — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) October 21, 2018

Ranveer Singh when Deepika said she will let him wear her clothes forever. pic.twitter.com/K0CGQSPslK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 21, 2018

We're really going to see Deepika as a South Indian bride pic.twitter.com/1Gk0HLPfYx — crazy bitch asian (@paricherie) October 21, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally getting married. The Pandit will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 21, 2018

Their announcement read:

“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.

We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.

Lots of love,

Deepika and Ranveer”

Ranveer and Deepika fell in love on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Raamleela. The film released on November 15, 2013 and five years later, Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot on the same day.

They are expected to wed in Italy at the picturesque Lake Como. The wedding rumours gained steam after they were seen in Italy together with her sister Anisha. It was assumed that they were location scouting for the wedding .

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 18:49 IST