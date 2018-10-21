Today in New Delhi, India
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s fans are ready to join baraat. Check out reactions to wedding announcement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fans are ecstatic about the couple’s November wedding. Here are the funniest reactions.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2018 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting married in November but some female fans have already accepted him as their jiju.

As soon as actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding, wishes from fans, friends and colleagues started pouring in. From crying over lost opportunities to preparing outfits for the wedding, the fans have a lot on their plate right now.

Ranveer and Deepika shared the announcement on Twitter on Sunday in Hindi and English. The cards revealed the wedding date to be November 14 and 15 but didn’t share the venue. However, it doesn’t matter to their fans if they have an invitation to the wedding or not. Their ecstatic reactions to the announcement itself shows how long they had been waiting for this day.

Check out a few reactions:

Their announcement read:

“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.

We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.

Lots of love,

Deepika and Ranveer”

Ranveer and Deepika fell in love on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Raamleela. The film released on November 15, 2013 and five years later, Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot on the same day.

They are expected to wed in Italy at the picturesque Lake Como. The wedding rumours gained steam after they were seen in Italy together with her sister Anisha. It was assumed that they were location scouting for the wedding .

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 18:49 IST

