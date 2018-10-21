Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 6 things to look forward to in tonight’s episode

Koffee With Karan is here and the first episode itself is giving us major excitement. Filmmaker Karan Johar is back as the host of the hit celebrity talk show with its sixth season and the first guests this time are actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Both the actors are a little secretive about their personal lives so Karan already has a challenge before himself. Will he be able to give the viewers some juicy gossip and shuck out some shocking secrets? We’ll have to wait until Sunday night to find that out but before that, here are 6 things we should definitely expect from the premiere episode.

1. Alia and Deepika’s hilarious escapades in the men’s room

In a special bit, Alia and Deepika shock Karan by revealing how they once barged into a men’s washroom together after finding all the ladies room stalls occupied. The two were at the Coldplay concert when they hung out together for the first time and asked the men to ‘scooch over’ in the toilet. Deepika calls Alia her ‘partner in crime’ ever since.

2. Deepika was the first one to know of Karan Johar’s twins

It may sound unbelievable, but Deepika was the first person to find out that Karan is expecting twins. Deepika coincidentally called Karan just when he learnt that he could take his newborn babies, Yash and Roohi, home. The proud father could not control himself and shared his sweet secret with Deepika. “Karan recalls that neither his mother Hiroo Johar nor his brother Shah Rukh Khan had any inkling about his parenthood plans. And until he himself announced it a couple of months later, Deepika was the only one who knew about it and kept her promise of not breathing a word to anyone,” a source told DNA.

Deepika Padulone and Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan.

3. Alia and Deepika’s wedding plans

Considering both Alia and Deepika are in serious relationships with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh respectively, it is only logical for Karan to ask them about their wedding plans. While we still expect Alia and Ranbir to take their time before planning a wedding, rumours about Deepika and Ranveer’s have gained steam over the last few months. Reports suggest that the two will get married in November in Italy but they have remained tight-lipped about it so far. Will Deepika give in under Karan’s pressure? We know that if he can’t do it, no one can.

4. Alia and Deepika discuss the ‘elephant in the room’

The promo video from the season opener showed Alia and Deepika walk in holding hands and tackle the ‘elephant in the room’ head on. “I promised Deepika that I would talk about the elephant in the room,” Karan said right off the bat. The elephant being mentioned is most likely Ranbir Kapoor, who is Alia’s boyfriend and Deepika’s ex.

“You can’t not talk about the elephant in the room,” Alia fired back him. Deepika chimed in saying, “We must talk about the elephant in the room.” That surely gets us super excited about the episode already.

5. Alia’s big burp

Alia Bhatt seemed to have enjoyed a good helping of backstage snacks before they started shooting for the episode. At one point, she lets out a large burp that shocks Karan and Deepika. “Did you just burp on national television?!” Karan exclaimed at Alia who had her face buried in her lap. Deepika, meanwhile, roared with laughter at Alia’s expense.

Karan Johar with Koffee With Karan 6’s opening jodi, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

6. The ‘call your lead actress friend’ challenge

Karan also makes Alia and Deepika compete against each other by giving them an exciting challenge. He asked them to call up any lead actress and make her say ‘Hey Karan it’s me!’. While Alia called up Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika appeared to have called Anushka Sharma.

Catch all the fun on Saturday at 9pm on Star World.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 13:19 IST