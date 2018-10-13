Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt talk Ranbir Kapoor, burp on TV

Karan Johar had the right idea to open the new season of his hit talk show, Koffee With Karan, with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. If the promo is anything to go by, the ladies will kick off the sixth season with a big explosion and a tonne of fun.

The promo video from the season opener show Alia and Deepika walk in holding hands and tackle the ‘elephant in the room’ head on. “I promised Deepika that I would talk about the elephant in the room,” Karan said right off the bat. The elephant being mentioned is most likely Ranbir Kapoor, who is Alia’s boyfriend and Deepika’s ex.

“You can’t not talk about the elephant in the room,” Alia fired back him. Deepika chimed in saying, “We must talk about the elephant in the room.” That surely gets us super excited about the episode already.

However, when Karan began talking about Ranbir, Deepika said, “Don’t try and make it awkward because it was not.” The next clip shows Alia letting out a loud burp and instantly feeling embarrassed about it. “Did you just burp on national television?!” Karan exclaimed at Alia who had her face buried in her lap. Deepika, meanwhile, roared with laughter at Alia’s expense.

The host then made Alia and Deepika compete against each other by giving them a challenge. He asked them to call up any lead actress and make her say ‘Hey Karan it’s me!’. While Alia called up Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika appeared to have called Anushka Sharma.

Karan also asked the ladies who among them will get married first and they pointed at each other. Karan and Alia called Deepika a liar and she planted a big kiss on Alia’s cheeks.

The new season premieres on October 21 on Star World. Other guests on the show include Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 12:45 IST