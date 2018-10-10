Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted dining together. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been fuelling speculations of an impending wedding. Amid rumours, the two dined with Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani at Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai and happily obliged the fans for pictures, as reported by Times Now.

While his mother is not in the frame, Ranveer’s peculiar sunglasses are worth paying attention to.

Update:



Look who it is!!

Ranveer Singh spotted with Deepika Padukone and his mother at Taj Lands Hotel tonight 💕 pic.twitter.com/zxxNv9BmmE — RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) October 9, 2018

The Padmaavat actors were in Delhi recently for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. While Ranveer had teased Deepika to enact her character from Chennai Express on stage, he himself kept teasing her saying ‘Tangaballi’ in a funny accent. The two even danced on Khalibali and were a sight to watch. However, Deepika sidestepped the wedding question saying, “There have been many November weddings.” To this, Ranveer had added, “According to reports, we have married a number of times and a lot has happened in our life already.”

On the work front, Deepika has signed acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s biopic, to be directed by Meghna Gulzar. She is also making her debut as a film producer with this project. Ranveer has already wrapped up Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. They have featured in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. While the actors always manage to dodge the wedding question, they however, do not shy away from appreciating each other and indulging in cute PDA on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:07 IST