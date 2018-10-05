Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone the yin to his yang: Their best moments from HTLS 2018

Ranveer Singh called Deepika Padukone the “classiest lady” and the “yin to his yang” as the two actors shared the stage at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018. Ranveer and Deepika were the final speakers at the 16th edition of the summit and together, they made sure the audience had a great time.

After a lively chat about movies, life and their speculated wedding, the two took questions and requests from the audience. A fan asked Ranveer to dance to his hit song from Padmaavat, Khalibali. While Ranveer agreed to groove for the audience, he did have a condition—he’d do it only if Deepika joined him for the dance.

Ranveer thought the condition would help him avoid the dance but Deepika was more than eager to match steps with him. After a quick discussion about what steps to perform, the two launched into an impressive and hilarious dance routine. Check it out:

Apart from dancing up a storm, the two also discussed their rumoured wedding, or rather, neatly sidestepped the question. Ranveer said that a lot is already being said about it. “You are seeing this everyday, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know,” the actor said. When asked if indeed there was a November wedding that has now been postponed, Deepika answered, “There have been many November weddings.”

Ranveer also accepted that he is a big fan of Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express and especially the Thangaballi sequence. To prove his point, he even did the impression.

Ranveer was heartbroken when an audience member complimented Deepika on her style sense but left him out. A smiling Deepika held Ranveer’s hand as the ever ebullient actor accepted that his “dapper” look today is thanks to her. “Before coming here, Deepika warned me not to wear anything outrageous,” Ranveer joked.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA at HTLS 2018.

The rumoured couple starred in one of the biggest films of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The controversial yet highly successful film was their third collaboration together after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The film faced political backlash before release and yet went on to earn over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 18:38 IST