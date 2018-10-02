Deepika Padukone to act in, produce her new film with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar?

Alia Bhatt was praised for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s spy-thriller Raazi. Critics also raved about Meghna’s direction and the way in which the story of Indian spy married into a family of Pakistani Army officers was told. Meghna shows no sign of slowing down her directorial output, as her next foray behind the camera will feature another famous Bollywood actor in a female-centric film.

Rumours of Meghna and Deepika Padukone working on a film together have been circulating for a while. But now reports suggest the rumoured and much-anticipated collaboration is actually happening. While details on the project are being kept under wraps, reports say the two have met a couple of times to discuss their new film. A Pinkvilla report says the film will focus on acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal, who was attacked by a man after she rejected his marriage proposal.

A new report in Mid-Day on Tuesday revealed that Deepika will not only act in, but also co-produce it, along with Meghna. Deepika has reportedly set up her production house and the shooting begins in February.

Deepika will be following in actors Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra’s footsteps, if she make her debut as a producer with the forthcoming woman-centric feature. Anushka’s first outing as a producer was NH10 in 2015, while Priyanka and her mother Madhu’s Purple Pebble Pictures has produced Sikkimese film Pahuna and Punjabi film Sarvann, among others. Priyanka’s debut home production, Ventilator, became the 10th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time and won three National awards at the 64th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, where she essayed the role of Rani Padmini, queen of Chittor. She was scheduled to begin the shooting a film on mafia queen Sapna Didi with actor Irrfan Khan, but the Vishal Bhardwaj was postponed indefinitely owing to ill health of the lead stars.

