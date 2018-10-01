Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding ‘coming soon’ as their PDA in Mumbai wins hearts

The world can’t seem to get enough of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Enough is actually nothing in this case. If the news of their sudden engagement surprised her fans, turns out that their wedding is not too far away either.

A source has been quoted by Us Weekly as saying that the east-meets-west wedding is coming soon, “The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Nick is at present in Mumbai where he is spending time with Priyanka. On Sunday, he was seen playing football with Bollywood stars as well as cricketer MS Dhoni. Priyanka shared moments from the celeb match on her Instagram, writing, “Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas.”

Talking about Nick and Priyanka’s immediate connection, the source told Us Weekly, “When [Priyanka] met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match.”

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas during the roka rituals at her Juhu residence in Mumbai in August this year. (PTI)

Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti revealed in an interview how Nick proposed to the Quantico actor. She revealed how Priyanka had called her once and mentioned that Nick would be coming over to India. She sensed that that something was on. Later, at a private party, thrown by Priyanka, where she was the only one from her family -- others being Priyanka’s closest pals, she could tell that the two were absolutely serious about one another.

In an interview to Filmfare, Parineeti recalled meeting Nick for the first time, “I met him. There were only eight to ten of us that night. I was the only one from the family, rest were Priyanka’s friends. We chilled all night with him. Of course I couldn’t be like, ‘Hi I’m your fan’. But he was chivalrous and took good care of all of us. I could see they were extremely serious about each other. I’m so happy for them.”

Parineeti said, “She called me one day and said she was coming to India with Nick. I said tell me all about it. Initially, I just knew that there was someone special in her life. But when she told me he was coming to India with her, I knew something serious was going on between them.”

Nick and Priyanka have been the toast of the international glamour circuit for a while now. From holidays together in different parts of the globe including Mexico, US and London, the couple is high on everybody’s minds. So much so that even Jimmy Fallon asked them about their love story on his show recently.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 10:28 IST