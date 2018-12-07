These Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding illustrations will blow your mind. See pics, videos

When we first got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding photos from their lavish wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, we were overwhelmed to say the least. The Quantico actor married the American singer in not one, but two wedding dresses at their two weddings: a Christian ceremony on Saturday and a Hindu one on Sunday. Priyanka looked radiant on her big day(s), wearing a white gown by Ralph Lauren and a red lehenga by Sabyasachi. Both designs were embellished with ornate beading and lace.

For the first wedding on December 1, Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a traditional white, floor-length gown. Her strapless outfit, along with the groom’s tuxedo and wedding party’s ensembles, were designed by Ralph Lauren. Priyanka’s long-sleeve bridal dress was truly one-of-a-kind as it featured hand-embroidered floral details, tulle thread work with lace-trimmed sleeves, and an intricately beaded collar. According to a People report, Priyanka’s dress had “2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins and a 75-foot long tulle veil.” It took 1,826 hours to create. Priyanka even included a series of sweet messages that were sewn into her dress. Some of them were “Nicholas Jerry Jonas,” “1st December 2018,” and “Love.” There were eight messages total. Here’s a look at Priyanka’s white wedding dress:

Priyanka’s second wedding ensemble was also a sight to behold. Priyanka and Nick had a Hindu ceremony on December 2. The bride wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga, which featured elaborate beading and embroidery for both the bustier, skirt, and floor-length veil. Priyanka’s Sabyasachi lehenga “took 110 embroiderers and 3,720 hours to make the hand-cute organza flowers, French knots, and layers of thread work,” the designer shared in an Instagram post. Nick Jonas also dressed in Sabyasachi. Here’s a look at Priyanka’s red wedding lehenga:

Now, sketching out Nick and Priyanka’s gorgeous wedding outfits with their countless ornate details is a tough feat. But many talented illustrators were up for the task. These artists created artwork inspired by the newly-married couple’s memorable looks from their big day. Take your time scrolling through them all:

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 14:42 IST