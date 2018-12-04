Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress had 8 secret words embroidered on it, Nick Jonas’ tuxedo read ‘My Jaan’. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas had the perfect fairytale wedding. There was a giant castle, an envy-inducing dress and a magical first kiss that everyone was waiting for.

The first pictures, shared by People magazine, show Priyanka walk down the aisle (in this case the steps of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur) in a custom Ralph Lauren white dress, a miracle in itself. This was the first time the designer made a wedding outfit for someone who wasn’t family. Not only Priyanka, he made Nick’s tuxedo and also the outfits for their parents, the bridesmaids, groomsmen and the ring bearers.

Check out LIVE updates from the wedding reception.

Nick’s tuxedo also carried a special message: “a piece of the bride’s dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words ‘My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”) at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart,” read an Instagram post by Ralph Lauren.

However, the one thing to steal the limelight was Priyanka’s long veil. Her sheer veil trumped even her friend and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s. It was 75ft long and flooded the entire floor as she made her entry. Even her dress had secret words embroidered all over. “The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including Family, Hope and Compassion,” the designer wrote.

For their Hindu wedding, Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. “For the Indian wedding, I wore Sabyasachi. I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and western inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am,” she told Hello magazine.

The couple kissed on the palace’s porch with champagne glasses in their hands and their many bridesmaids and groomsmen by their side. There is her to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner right beside her, cousin Parineeti Chopra and friends Arpita Khan Sharma. The groomsmen include Nick’s brothers Joe, Kevin and Franklin.

The couple then took the stage for their first dance. A video shows them holding each other as they swing to the music and then kiss each other as their friends and family watch them dance.

A picture also shows their massive wedding cake. The royal cake had seven tiers and was 18 feet tall, according to a report in Daily Mail.

Nick and Priyanka will host their first reception in New Delhi on Tuesday where they are expected to meet politicians, fashion designers and businessmen. The reception will take place at the Taj Palace Hotel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 20:02 IST