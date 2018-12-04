Priyanka Chopa, Nick Jonas’ Delhi wedding reception LIVE updates: Newlyweds to host politicians, businessmen

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their wedding with family and friends at their first wedding reception tonight. The couple will be joined by some special guests at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two separate ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They first got married in a Christian wedding ceremony that was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. On the second day, they got married again in accordance with Hindu wedding rituals. They were joined by their families and close friends for the celebrations.

Check out the LIVE updates from the reception here:

8:15 pm IST Priyanka, Nick’s outfits had special messages Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress had 8 secret words embroidered on it, Nick Jonas’ tuxedo read ‘My Jaan’. Read full story here.





8:00 pm IST Stage is set for Priyanka and Nick Photographers have reached the venue at Taj Palace Hotel. This is where the couple will pose for the paparazzi. The venue where Priyanka and Nick will pose for photographers. (Juhi Chakraborty/HT Photos)





6:30 pm IST Priyanka wore custom Ralph Lauren dress at wedding Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for her Christian wedding.The dress had buttons running down the front and a high, lace neck that reminds of the wedding dress of Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.



