Priyanka Chopa, Nick Jonas’ Delhi wedding reception LIVE updates: Newlyweds to host politicians, businessmen
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Delhi reception LIVE updates: The newlywed couple will welcome politicians, fashion designers and businessmen at their first wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday.
-
8:30 pm IST
Check out the floral decorations at the wedding
-
8:15 pm IST
Priyanka, Nick’s outfits had special messages
-
8:00 pm IST
Stage is set for Priyanka and Nick
-
7:45 pm IST
Priyanka danced with Sophie in the palace
-
7:30 pm IST
Ralph Lauren designed dresses for the parents
-
7:15 pm IST
Madhu Chopra walked Priyanka down the aisle
-
7:05pm IST
Ralph Lauren reveals details of Priyanka, Nick’s wedding outfits
-
6:45pm IST
Priyanka Chopra shares her wedding photos
-
6:30 pm IST
Priyanka wore custom Ralph Lauren dress at wedding
-
6:15 pm IST
People magazine shares wedding pics
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their wedding with family and friends at their first wedding reception tonight. The couple will be joined by some special guests at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two separate ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They first got married in a Christian wedding ceremony that was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. On the second day, they got married again in accordance with Hindu wedding rituals. They were joined by their families and close friends for the celebrations.
Check out the LIVE updates from the reception here:
Check out the floral decorations at the wedding
The couple were married in a gazebo at the Umaid Bhawan gardens. It was adorned with white flowers.
View this post on Instagram
#firstlook at the gorgeous decor setup at @umaidbhawanpalace for @priyankachopra & @nickjonas' wedding. Decor: @abujanisandeepkhosla Wedding Planner: @motwane.co #nickyanka #priyankachopra #nickjonas #priyankanick #bollywoodwedding #celebritywedding #celebs #hollywood #bollywoodnews #priyankachoprafans #hollywoodnews #trendingnews #bollywood #tajweddingsutra #umaidbhawanpalace #weddingsutra
Priyanka, Nick’s outfits had special messages
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress had 8 secret words embroidered on it, Nick Jonas’ tuxedo read ‘My Jaan’. Read full story here.
Stage is set for Priyanka and Nick
Photographers have reached the venue at Taj Palace Hotel. This is where the couple will pose for the paparazzi.
Priyanka danced with Sophie in the palace
A video shows that upon their arrival, Priyanka danced with Sophie Turner and swung her around. Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
@priyankachopra and @nickjonas’s wedding video 😍 Venue:: @umaidbhawanpalace . . #nickjonas #priyankachopra #joejonas #sophieturner #kevinjonas #daniellejonas #papakevinjonas #denisejonas #frankiejonas #franklinjonas #NJPC #iconicks #jonatic #jonasbrothers #demijonasfan #wedding #indianwedding #jodhpur #rajasthan #india #delhi #catholicwedding
Ralph Lauren designed dresses for the parents
Designer Ralph Lauren also designed the dresses of Nick and Priyanka’s parents as well. While Madhu Chopra wore a powder blue outfit, Nick’s mother wore a green dress.
Madhu Chopra walked Priyanka down the aisle
A video from the wedding shows Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra walking Priyanka down the aisle. She wore a powder blue dress and held a bouquet of flowers in her hands.
View this post on Instagram
FIRST look 😭 @priyankachopra @nickjonas . . . . . . . . . @bollywoodville . . . . #priyankachopra #ootd #magazine #peoplemagazine #covergirl #vogueus #mumbai #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #nickyanka #nickjonas #joejonas #sophieturner #nickyankakishaadi #priyankakishaadi #nickpriyankawedding #nickyankawedding #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #aliabhatt #anushkasharma #varundhawan #kareenakapoorkhan #katrinakaif #kanganaranaut #saraalikhan #janhvikapoor #ralphlauren #weddingpictures
Ralph Lauren reveals details of Priyanka, Nick’s wedding outfits
Ralph Lauren shared the details of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s custom wedding ensembles. “The bride’s strapless column dress embellished with pearlescent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including Family, Hope, and Compassion. The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride’s dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”) at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart.”
View this post on Instagram
Ralph Lauren is honored to announce that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married wearing custom Ralph Lauren. . The bride’s strapless column dress embellished with pearlescent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including "Family," "Hope," and "Compassion." . The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" (meaning "My Life") at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. . The bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls, and ring bearer were all dressed in Ralph Lauren for the wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, 2018. . Courtesy of @People, on newsstands tomorrow. . (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. . Photograph: Jose Villa/Getty Images . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50
Priyanka Chopra shares her wedding photos
Priyanka Chopra shared her wedding photos on social media, simply writing, “And forever starts now”. While one of the pictures had her and husband Nick Jonas posing after their Christian wedding, the others has her in the stunning Sabyasachi red lehenga.
Priyanka wore custom Ralph Lauren dress at wedding
Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for her Christian wedding.The dress had buttons running down the front and a high, lace neck that reminds of the wedding dress of Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
People magazine shares wedding pics
US magazine People has shared the first pictures of Priyanka and Nick’s wedding. They also feature on the cover of their new issue.