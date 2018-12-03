Priyanka Chopra’s mehendi has a guitar for Nick Jonas. See pics of the design and her mangalsutra

Actor Priyanka Chopra found a romantic and touching way to show her affection towards her singer husband Nick Jonas at their wedding. She got a special design made on her hands with henna that signifies something that is very important to Nick.

In the paparazzi pictures that came out on Monday as the newlyweds left Jodhpur for New Delhi, Priyanka’s mehendi could be seen in all its glory for the first time. On close inspection, one can see a small guitar drawn on her hand. The guitar could signify Nick’s love for music and also her own.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Jodhpur airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra’s mehendi includes a guitar design. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra is encrusted with diamonds. (Viral Bhayani)

Her mangalsutra also made its debut in the pictures. The design is not clearly visible in the pictures but the chain is made of gold with a few black beads at the bottom. The pendant is a triangular shape with a tear-shaped diamond at the end.

The reception party is set to take place in the national capital on December 4. Earlier, Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle Jonas, and Parineeti Chopra’s parents, among others were spotted at the Jodhpur airport.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ big fat wedding took place over the weekend at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. Various pictures and videos of the duo’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony have made their way to social media. The couple, however, is yet to release their wedding pictures.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 19:37 IST