Of AI hallucinations and brain rot

There was a time before smartphones when I used to read one or even two books a week. Then the damned device charmed its way into my life and things have never been the same. Don’t get me wrong – I don’t hate it. I love it; that’s the problem. From being a reader who could read two books a week, I am now down to being someone who struggles to read even one book in two months. Every time I open a book and, with the best of intentions, start reading, my phone conspires against me. There’s some notification or other. Once I pick it up, it’s game over. The temptation to just take a quick peek at mail or social media is too great. One quick look turns into an hour of scrolling. The time set aside for reading vanishes. Separately together (Shutterstock) I am not the only one suffering from this ailment. With smartphones in practically every hand, it’s just a part of the human condition now.

Uninterrupted reading; an increasingly rare activity (Shutterstock)

What this was doing to our brains was already a serious problem before artificial intelligence got into the mix. Now the smartphone has not just WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and X. It also has ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. Where until recently you might have searched for an answer to a question on Google, now you’d probably do it on AI. Instead of a list of links that you have to sift through, AI will give you a neat, well written and even thoughtful answer. No need to read or even scan through a few pages of text to get the answer you were looking for. You’ll get it in a few handy paras. It can do the trick with big books too. Want to know what’s there in a book without spending the time and effort to read the whole thing? Just ask AI; it’ll give you the summary in seconds, in text or audio. It’s all just so convenient, so easy. The question is, what is all this convenience doing to us? I’ve been an avid reader since I was in Class 2. I’ve written three books. And I now struggle to finish books. I’m afraid that soon, everything beyond one para will evoke a single reaction from most of us, whether we express it or not: tl;dr. Too long; didn’t read. We as individuals and even collectively as a species are losing our ability to read long pieces of text, let alone write them. Considering the central role these abilities – reading and writing – have played in the growth of human civilisation, this is a serious threat for all of us. Fake cases, fake research ChatGPT was launched on November 30, 2022. It is not yet four years since that day. Already, AI is everywhere. People are using it for all kinds of things, sometimes with alarming or comic consequences.

No one is immune to the easy temptations of AI (Shutterstock)

In July, the Supreme Court of India raised the alarm about non-existent AI-generated precedents being cited in judgments and court cases. The court was hearing a case in which it found that the National Company Law Tribunal had passed an order relying on fictitious AI-generated case laws. The problem is hardly unique to India. Other countries are also grappling with a surge in lawyers citing non-existent AI-hallucinated cases. A US court, for example, even chastised the country’s Justice Department after one of its lawyers was caught citing a judgment in a case that didn’t exist. Even researchers, including medical researchers, are not immune to the easy temptations of AI. A groundbreaking study published recently in one of the top medical journals in the world, The Lancet, found 4,046 completely fabricated references spread across 2,810 published research papers. The rate of fake citations has exploded since the advent of AI, rising 12-fold from four in every 10,000 papers in 2023 to nearly 57 in every 10,000 papers in early 2026. There are plenty more such examples, across fields, but my favourite is the one of South Africa’s AI policy. The country’s draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy had to be withdrawn after it was discovered that it used references to academic journals that did not exist, and papers that had never been published, all generated by the marvels of AI. AI hallucinations There is a common tendency among people, including those drafting AI policy, to somehow feel the machine knows best. It’s always well written, and always plausible – and that’s exactly what it is designed to be. The problem with the artificial intelligence we have is that it’s not really intelligence at all. There are different types of AI but the top ones which most of us use for answers to questions, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and DeepSeek are all Large Language Models.

The problem of bad fiction turning up when you are looking for fact (Shutterstock)

The way they work is by first converting every word into numbers and representing them mathematically. Based on the prompt the user enters, and its own internal training data, it then generates a probabilistic score to determine the first word of the answer it will generate. Once this first word is out, the maths functions will come up with the next word, and the next, and so on. So, the AI is in fact a very sophisticated predictive text system. The implication of this is that it is not generating an answer that is grounded in fact. Nor is it giving you a piece of text that is creative. It is in fact optimising for the most predictable sequence of words in response to a given prompt. What you get is a plausible sequence of words on, for instance, AI policy, or legal cases, or medical research – which may contain references to cases that don’t exist or research that was never done. Brain rot The potential fallout of AI hallucinations is only one part of the problem. With everyone from scientists to lawyers to policymakers outsourcing research and writing to AI, the need for deep reading – what we used to call study – is reduced. But reading a book with concentration is about more than what one learns from it. It also affects our brains in a way that is very different from what digital devices do. In her book Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World, author and academic Maryanne Wolf wrote about the shrinking attention spans of adults, among other things. We don’t read any more; we skim. There are always a myriad of things competing for our attention, so staying focused has become a challenge. These changes are internal. They are happening in our brains. The way our eyes move on a screen is different from the way they move on a piece of paper. With time, the habits of skimming and browsing become ingrained. We simply lose the ability to focus. We are perennially distracted.

The problem with outsourcing thinking to AI (Shutterstock)