Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Delhi Reception: Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra shimmer all the way

After the two wedding ceremonies held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, the newlyweds flew down to the Capital for their Delhi reception which was also attended by PM Modi. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas entered the venue holding hands and looking much in love with one another, something their wedding function pics have been a verdict of since the weekend gone by.

Keeping her makeup minimal with a reddish-tint on her lips, Priyanka wore a metallic embellished lehenga-choli set paired with a heavy embroidered dupatta. Her diamond jewellery complemented her attire perfectly and the white roses in her bun added to her complete look. Her mehndi stood out as a lovely contrast to the all-glitter look that Priyanka donned last night.

Sophie Turner, who blended in at the sangeet and mehndi functions previously in a red and green lehenga, respectively, wore a peach-coloured lehenga by Sabyasachi that had embellishments all over and a simple corset to go with it. She left her blonde hair open in soft curls and sported a maangteeka, earrings and a choker to complete the look. Seen once again in minimal makeup, Sophie kept the look age-friendly. We’re sure she’ll have given many young girls several wedding season goals through her easy-to-carry lehengas, minimalist makeup and jewellery.

Coming back to Priyanka’s looks for her mehndi, sangeet, two weddings and reception, she’s kept her makeup minimal which gave a chance for all her outfits to sit well on her great body and we’ve thus far loved everything she’s worn so far. The best part is that all of her looks can be categorized across the spectrum from a play of colours to metallic and glittery to cherry red and the beautiful white gown that was specially designed by Ralph Lauren for her.

PeeCee’s found a great companion in Nick Jonas who has even complemented her fashion sense since they were first photographed together at the Met Gala 2017, to their reception last night. What do you think of the fashion spotted at these wedding functions of late?

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:21 IST