Priyanka Chopra to wear Ralph Lauren and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gear up for their wedding in Jodhpur, there aren’t many pictures but there is news on what the weddings will be like. And what the bride and the groom will be wearing. Reports suggest that for the Hindu wedding, Priyanka will wear an outfit by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla while Nick will carry a sword and wear a turban.

And according to an international magazine, Priyanka’s gown will be designed by Ralph Lauren. Interestingly, Lauren is not very famous for his wedding gowns and has only designed three in his life for his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece. But he made an exception in this case and approached Priyanka with sketches of dresses as he was keen to be part of her wedding journey.

Nick and Priyanka have a long association with Lauren, and had, in fact, met when they walked for Lauren together as his guests at the Met Gala, 2017. And it was just a few months later that Nick proposed to Priyanka.

The couple’s wedding will feature two ceremonies: a Christian and a Hindu wedding on December 1 and 2. Their sangeet and mehendi ceremony will be held on November 30 at Umaid Bhawan. Festivities are on but there won’t be many pictures because the security is tight and the couple have requested guests not to post pictures.

The wedding is believed to have multicuisine preparations for the guests, and Nick will reach the venue in a horse-drawn carriage.

