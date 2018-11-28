Priyanka Chopra wedding predictions: What her bridal lehenga may look like

When it comes to lavish celebrity weddings, 2018 has definitely delivered. In one of the most high-profile weddings of the year, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were married on November 14-15 in Lake Como, Italy. But there’s one celebrity wedding on the horizon that seems to have eclipsed all others, we’re assuming you’ve guessed by now, but we’ll say it anyway: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’. The countdown to the much talked-about wedding in Jodhpur kickstarted with Wednesday’s family puja at the Mumbai home of Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also attended by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner.

From an over-the-top bridal shower and an epic bachelorette trip to Amsterdam to the wedding location -- Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace -- Priyanka is sparing no expense for her fairy-tale wedding. With mere days left for Priyanka and Nick’s December 2 wedding ceremony, we can’t help but discuss Priyanka’s wedding lehenga possibilities. According to new reports, Priyanka has chosen designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her bridal lehenga.

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are a surprisingly apt choice for Priyanka -- they designed the yellow anarkali she now-famously wore for her engagement and roka ceremony in August. Priyanka’s friendship with the designers has gotten even stronger recently -- she wore a figure-flattering red saree with a shimmery blouse by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party in June -- perfect timing for her wedding.

Considering the designers set some pretty aspirational wedding fashion goals -- with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sexy and exotic bridal lehenga from Veere Di Wedding and Sonam Kapoor’s gorgeous ivory and gold look from her mehendi -- we don’t think it’s a stretch to say they will dress Priyanka in sexed-up glamour, lavish embellishments. The couturiers also have strong ties to several celebrity families (the Bachchans, Ambanis, Kapoors are staunch fans), and are known for their flamboyant lehengas and anarkalis. Their regal designs would go well with Umaid Bhavan Palace’s lavish surroundings. Featuring shimmery bead work to intricate hand-embroidered detailing and a lot of adornment, we picked some show-stopping Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehengas that are perfect for Priyanka Chopra’s wedding:

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 15:48 IST