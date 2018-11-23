20 inside pics of the royal palace where Priyanka Chopra will marry Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just reunited. The singer ditched New York and flew all the way to Delhi -- where Priyanka is busy shooting for Sonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink -- and met up with his bride-to-be and her family for a lavish Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. In a week, Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 27, are set to have a grand wedding at the beautiful Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding celebrations will reportedly take place from November 29 to December 3. The palace is the home of the former royal family of Jodhpur and is the sixth largest private residence in the world. Stretching across 26 acres of land (including 15 acres of lush gardens), the luxury five-star heritage hotel sits on the highest point of the city, Chittar Hill.

Priyanka’s pre-wedding celebrations have already been over-the-top -- she had a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-inspired bridal shower at the Blue Box Cafe In New York and a week later, the bride-to-be and her pals, including future sister-in-law, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, jetted to Amsterdam for her bachelorette party. And with a sumptuous venue like the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka is bound to have a wedding fit for a princess. But mind you, the cost of a single night stay at the gloriously revamped palace hotel, managed by Taj Hotels and named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, costs between Rs 43,000 and Rs 228,100, plus taxes. The dessert estate offers 64 breathtaking art deco-style rooms and suites.

Here’s a guided tour in pictures of the lavish palace chosen by Priyanka and Nick for their wedding. (All photos: Taj Hotels)

The royal residence has 347 rooms, an exquisite throne chamber, an exclusive private meeting hall, a Durbar Hall to meet the public, a vaulted banquet hall, private dining halls, a ball room, a library, an indoor swimming pool and spa, a billiards room, four tennis courts, two unique marble squash courts and long passages.

Built between 1928 and 1943, the palace continues to be the home of Jodhpur’s royalty. The Chittar Sandstone monument has two major wings. One wing is entirely the home of the Rathore Dynasty of Jodhpur.

The gardens of the beautiful property have peacocks freely roaming around. Views of Mehrangarh Fort and other attractions of Jodhpur can also be seen.with dancing peacocks and a subterranean zodiac pool. Fancy a stroll?

Umaid Bhawan Palace offers the best views at dining.

The palm court marble is the same as in the Taj Mahal at Agra.

The palace houses a fascinating family museum. The museum is the home of a large symbolic flag given to Maharaja Jaswant Singh by Queen Victoria in 1877. The classic cars of the maharajas are also on display.

The luxury five-star Taj heritage hotel offers 64 utterly breathtaking art deco-style rooms and suites. The rooms/ suites are categorized as Maharani Suite, Maharaja Suite, Royal Suite, Regal Suite and Deluxe Rooms. Spa and yoga studio pamper guests with rejuvenating sessions.

In 2016, Umaid Bhawan Palace was named the world’s best hotel at the Traveller’s Choice Award, which was organised by TripAdvisor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 11:28 IST