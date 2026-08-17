Suspected suicide of TMC's Asish Banerjee sparks political blame game in West Bengal

“It seems Banerjee died by suicide. A note, apparently written by Banerjee on his letterhead, says he was never involved in any corruption and that efforts were being made to tarnish his image,” a police officer aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

The 75-year-old Banerjee, a five-time MLA and a former state minister, visited the TMC office next to his Rampurhat residence in the morning, his relatives said. When he failed to respond to repeated calls, his family alerted the police, officials said.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former West Bengal assembly deputy speaker Asish Banerjee was found dead at a party office on Sunday in a suspected case of suicide, triggering a political blame game in the state.

In the purported note, Banerjee also said he made a mistake by joining politics and added that no member of his family should do so, officers said. “The note said he [Banerjee] was not involved in the tender process at TRDA,” the officer quoted earlier said.

BJP, rival TMC faction make counter-allegations The Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA) is a West Bengal government body responsible for development and planning in the Tarapith-Rampurhat area of Birbhum district. The BJP has alleged corruption and irregularities in the authority, including in connection with sand tenders. To be sure, it did not specifically target Banerjee, who served as the body’s chairman from 2016 to 2026.

District police superintendent Vidit Raj Bhundesh said no FIR has been registered over the allegations nor a formal complaint was received so far. Leaders from across parties called for a probe into the incident, with former chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC accusing the state’s ruling BJP of systematically vilifying Banerjee. The BJP and the rival Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC faction, however, accused “corrupt” TMC leaders of threatening him.

“The harassment and mental pressure he faced, despite his long record of public service, should make all of us pause and reflect on the human cost of relentless political hostility,” Mamata posted on X.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the 75-year-old was a victim of a relentless smear campaign. “Those who participated in this smear campaign should reflect on the human consequences of their words and actions. Political battles will come and go, but a life once lost can never be brought back,” he posted on X.

Once among Mamata Banerjee’s close associates, Banerjee had distanced himself from her after his defeat in the recent state polls, people aware of the matter said. In June, he stepped down as TMC Birbhum district president but said he would remain a member of the party. On June 22, he attended a meeting of rebel TMC MLAs but was not seen at any other meeting of the camp after that.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari dismissed the allegation that Banerjee was under corruption scanner. “No case was registered against him and he was never sent any notice by the police. It is possible that corrupt people in the TMC might have threatened him, saying they would take his name if there was a probe… After all, he had distanced himself from the Mamata faction of the TMC. Call records should be examined,” Adhikari said. He added that the police will also examine the veracity of the purported suicide note.

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Ritabrata said that many innocent workers and leaders in TMC were forced to bear the consequences of the corruption and “legal mistakes” committed by a handful of people in the party.

“For the last 15 years, organised loot and legal mistakes have taken place in the state. Though only a handful of people in the TMC were involved, innocent politicians had to bear the responsibility. They were insulted in their areas,” he said in a video message.

A TMC veteran, Banerjee also worked as an associate lecturer of Bengali at Rampurhat College. He won the Rampurhat assembly seat five times in a row from 2001 before losing to the BJP’s Dhruba Saha this year. “I sought his blessings after winning the seat,” Saha said.

Banerjee’s brother Prashanta said the veteran leader spent Saturday night chatting normally with family members until around midnight .“We ate together... I was among those who first spotted him inside the party office,” he said.