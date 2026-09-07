High drama in Telangana Assembly: KTR, Harish Rao detained; BRS MLA pulled by hair

Chaos ensued in the Telangana state assembly on Monday as it commenced its monsoon session. BRS leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao and MLA Harish Rao, were detained for protesting against the Congress government. Meanwhile, the BJP also called for a judicial probe over the land issue in the state. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao scuffles with police personnel as he is detained along with party leaders during a protest outside the Telangana Assembly (PTI/Screengrab)

Tensions escalated after Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislators wore black outfits in the Assembly, as a mark of their protest against the Revanth Reddy government.

BRS leaders staged a protest at Gunpark regarding the "Congress government's failure after 1,000 days in office."

Speaking to reporters, KTR accused the Congress of coming to power by making “reckless and false promises.”

"Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises. It deceived all sections of society. It made 420 promises, saying they would be implemented within 100 days. These promises were even given in writing on bond paper. They said the promises would be implemented within 100 days, but even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled so far," the BRS leader said.

BRS leaders were denied entry into the assembly complex, after which KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders were detained by police.