Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding to be followed by two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding will be followed by two receptions, one in Mumbai and another in Delhi. Groom-to-be Nick Jonas has touched down in India and is all set to kick-start the preparations for the D-day. He was welcomed by fiance Priyanka Chopra in Delhi and the two went on to take part in a Thanksgiving dinner. She is shooting for her next Bollywood flick The Sky Is Pink in the capital and expected to wrap her work by Sunday before joining her family ahead of the wedding.

While their pre-wedding celebrations will begin on November 29, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the nuptials will be followed by two wedding receptions. The two are set to tie the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on November 2 as per Hindu traditions, which will reportedly be followed by a Christian wedding on November 3. Mother Madhu Chopra is herself supervising the arrangements.

Priyanka’s Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone is also hosting three wedding receptions. The actor, who married her Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh at Lake Como in Italy, recently hosted her first reception in Bengaluru on November 21. The couple returned to Mumbai the next day for their other two receptions. While one of them is on November 28 for the media, the other one is for their industry friends on December 1.

Just like Deepika, Priyanka’s wedding celebrations are also expected to be a lavish affair. The star has already raised the bar by hosting a star-studded bridal shower in New York, followed by a bachelorette and a pajama party in Amsterdam. Nick also hosted a sailor-themed party on a yacht for his friends before leaving for India. The two are reportedly prepping for their sangeet celebrations now. While Nick will be performing a medley of his favourite songs for Priyanka, the actor will be performing to her most popular dance numbers, which she has herself chosen for the occasion.

The Dostana actor got engaged to the American singer in a traditional roka ceremony in August. He had proposed her on her birthday with a Tiffany diamond ring that approximately costs Rs 2.1 crore.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 11:16 IST