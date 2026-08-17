Gurugram generates about 70% of Hry’s C&D waste: HSPCB report

Gurugram accounted for nearly 70% of Haryana’s daily average construction and demolition (C&D) waste generation between 2024 and 2025, producing around 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD), according to an annual review report made public by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) earlier in August. (Representative image) Gurugram plans 20 dedicated storage sites by end-2026, but only four are currently operational, HSPCB officials said. (HT Archive)

The district produced roughly one out of every 1.43 kilograms of C&D waste generated in the state, according to the report. Haryana’s average daily C&D waste generation stood at around 2,150 TPD, with Faridabad accounting for another 300 TPD. The findings submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that daily collection across the state stood at around 680 TPD, while processing capacity was 546.7 metric tonnes (MT).

In Gurugram, around 300 TPD was collected against 1,500 TPD generated from common, residential and commercial areas, including large projects and societies. In Faridabad, 150 TPD was collected against 300 TPD generated in the district. Disclosures on lean and peak periods of daily C&D waste generation remained between 0 and 10 TPD in most districts, with only Faridabad reporting a peak generation of 550 TPD.

Around 11 districts reported disposing of C&D waste through land filling at 96 identified low-lying areas and sites, including 77 in Palwal. The report said 6,148.11 tonnes of C&D waste were disposed of through landfilling in Haryana during 2024-25.

Only Gurugram, Rewari, Ambala and Kaithal reported disposal through dedicated recycling or processing sites.

While around 82 urban local bodies had identified dedicated sites for C&D waste storage, Gurugram has four operational sites and plans to establish 20 in total, HSPCB officials said. The remaining 16 sites are proposed to be set up by the end of 2026 under its latest clean city action plan.

Only seven districts had practised the use of storage bins for collection, lifting and scientific disposal of C&D waste. The report also found that almost all 22 districts lacked regulatory or monitoring mechanisms to segregate and separately process dry and wet debris.

According to HSPCB officials, directions have been issued to municipal corporations to ensure private contractors and builders comply with C&D waste management rules. The report said the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department issued 1,251 challans and imposed penalties totalling ₹11,062,800 for non-compliance with disposal norms between 2024 and 2025.

Almost all 82 ULBs relied on manual enforcement and patrolling teams to inspect unauthorised C&D dumping. However, only 27 municipalities had appointed magistrates to take penal action against non-compliance with solid waste management rules, the report said.