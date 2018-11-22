When Jasprit Bumrah gatecrashed Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s reception: Here are the most hilarious memes

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first wedding reception was held in Bengaluru on November 21 and was a complete classic South Indian affair. Hosted by Deepika’s family, the grand reception at Leela Palace Hotel saw several sports stars and industrialists in attendance. PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Pullela Gopichand, Sudha Murthy and Kiran Majmdar-Shaw met the newlyweds at the party, which saw Deepika in a beautiful ivory gold sari and Ranveer in an embroidered black ensemble.

Ranveer and Deepika married in Italy’s Lake Como as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals in two separate wedding ceremonies. Their wedding took place on November 14 and 15.

While Deepika and Ranveer continued to splurge on their multiple wedding events and receptions, their fans did not want to feel left out and had their own party on social media. From taking well-natured digs at the star’s candid moments to appreciating the couple’s dressing style, their fans tried their best to remain involved.

While Ranveer had decked up in an intricately embroidered Rohit Bal sherwani, Deepika Padukone turned up in nine yards of the purest silk topped with heavy Sabyasachi jewellery. The diva sported red sindoor and choora and walked with her long golden pallu trailing behind that was enough to keep her new husband busy. While the fans joked around their candid moment, there were many who were blinded by the shine of Deepika’s expensive silk sari. Some also blamed the couple’s reception for pulling their attention off the India vs Australia T20 match and photoshopped their wedding picture with Jasprit Bumrah’s reaction when Khaleel Ahmed dropped a catch off his bowling. Have a look at how their fans celebrated their Bengaluru reception on Twitter...

My eldest aunt sent this on our family group this morning 😂😂@deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial your reception gift from my family 🤣🤣❤❤#MrandMrsDeepVeer #DeepVeerReception pic.twitter.com/cj3mkFbiZA — Shilps (@noneofurbijness) November 22, 2018

Ye to maine pehnne ke liye decide ki thi 😍😍😉#DeepVeerReception pic.twitter.com/2iCB3r06UP — Indian (@PinchuSinghal) November 22, 2018

When she says, chalo #GangsOfWasseypur dekhte hain..

and u r like , " yaar , ye kitni awesome hai yaar " #DeepVeerReception #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/CEDxkEL6gf — Memeकाpattaकड़वाhai (@Swapnil98013094) November 22, 2018

Was on the way to #DeepVeerReception yesterday but couldn't make it cause of #BangaloreTraffic. Still struck at Silk board Junction. Apologies @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone — tadbitmad (@tadbitmad01) November 21, 2018

Was in a bus standing... A girl who seated next to me showing all #DeepVeerReception pics to her friend and telling may they should get married like them...after a small pause!! But we don't get a guy like ranveer! Me standing and listening.. Try me😜 #DeepVeerReception — Incognito_man (@vip_incognito) November 22, 2018

I swear I have more Deepika Ranveer wedding pics on my phone than my actual family wedding pics #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepVeerReception — Mihrimah Irena |🙅🏻‍♀️Wakanda Zindabad🙅🏻‍♀️| (@Mihrimah_Irena) November 22, 2018

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 13:59 IST