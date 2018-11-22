Today in New Delhi, India
When Jasprit Bumrah gatecrashed Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s reception: Here are the most hilarious memes

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception pictures gave ample opportunity to their fans to celebrate the occasion with memes and jokes. Here are the best of them.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2018 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh,Deepika Ranveer Bengaluru reception
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a blast while posing for the media at their Bengaluru reception. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first wedding reception was held in Bengaluru on November 21 and was a complete classic South Indian affair. Hosted by Deepika’s family, the grand reception at Leela Palace Hotel saw several sports stars and industrialists in attendance. PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Pullela Gopichand, Sudha Murthy and Kiran Majmdar-Shaw met the newlyweds at the party, which saw Deepika in a beautiful ivory gold sari and Ranveer in an embroidered black ensemble.

Ranveer and Deepika married in Italy’s Lake Como as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals in two separate wedding ceremonies. Their wedding took place on November 14 and 15.

While Deepika and Ranveer continued to splurge on their multiple wedding events and receptions, their fans did not want to feel left out and had their own party on social media. From taking well-natured digs at the star’s candid moments to appreciating the couple’s dressing style, their fans tried their best to remain involved.

While Ranveer had decked up in an intricately embroidered Rohit Bal sherwani, Deepika Padukone turned up in nine yards of the purest silk topped with heavy Sabyasachi jewellery. The diva sported red sindoor and choora and walked with her long golden pallu trailing behind that was enough to keep her new husband busy. While the fans joked around their candid moment, there were many who were blinded by the shine of Deepika’s expensive silk sari. Some also blamed the couple’s reception for pulling their attention off the India vs Australia T20 match and photoshopped their wedding picture with Jasprit Bumrah’s reaction when Khaleel Ahmed dropped a catch off his bowling. Have a look at how their fans celebrated their Bengaluru reception on Twitter...

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 13:59 IST

