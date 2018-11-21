First photo of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh from Bengaluru wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first wedding reception in Bengaluru – they will be hosting two more in Mumbai – is a classy affair. What’s classier is their choice of outfits for the evening.

The newlyweds went all out for the big night, dressed in royal attire. Ranveer and Deepika shared the first picture from the night on their social media and their fans can’t stop fawning at their style.

Check LIVE updates from their Bengaluru reception here.

Ranveer is seen in a black-golden sherwani while Deepika is seen in a shiny golden silk saree. She has gajra in her hair and stunning green jewellery. Ranveer’s outfit is by Rohit Bal while Deepika’s saree is a gift from her mother, Ujjala Padukone.

The wedding reception venue, Leela Palace Hotel, has been decorated with red flowers and there is a tight security in place.

The wedding reception has been hosted by Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. Ranveer’s parents Jugjeet and Anju Bhavnani reached Bengaluru on Wednesday for the event.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, right, helps his wife Deepika Padukone adjust her attire as they pose at their wedding reception in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The couple got married at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, right, and Ranveer Singh pose at their wedding reception in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The couple got married at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, right, laughs as she poses with her husband Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The couple got married at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) (AP)

Deepika herself surveyed the venue on Wednesday afternoon and was seen taking a round of the hotel. On Tuesday, the two actors waved to fans gathered outside her home.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 with their close family and friends in attendance. While the first wedding was as per Konkani rituals, the second was as per Sindhi traditions.

The event was accorded the kind of security reserved for world leaders and the first photos were shared by the bride and groom themselves on their social media accounts on Thursday evening. Deepika and Ranveer shared more photos on Tuesday from their two wedding ceremonies, haldi and sangeet.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 19:38 IST