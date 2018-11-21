Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Bengaluru reception to take place today; food, venue, outfit details revealed

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have arrived in her home town, Bengaluru, for the first of their two receptions, to be held on November 21. The newlyweds have been in constant media spotlight since they returned from their secretive Italy wedding. They were spotted arriving in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to a Filmfare report, the reception will be held at the Leela Palace. Deepika’s mother, Ujjala, has been personally overseeing the arrangements for food, which will be mostly south Indian.

The guest list is expected to include mostly Deepika’s side of the family, with her father, badminton star Prakash Padukone’s friends expected in large numbers.

Deepika and Ranveer will both wear Sabyasachi outfits, keeping with the trend that began with their wedding. On Tuesday, 17 new pictures from the wedding, held at Lake Como’s Villa Di Balbianello, on November 14 and 15, were shared online. Their Bollywood friends commented on the pictures, with many of them saying that the occasion makes them want to get married too. Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi were some industry folks who expressed their intention to get hitched.

The couple tied the knot in both Konkani and Sikh traditions. The returned to India on November 17 amid huge fanfare. They greeted the press and gathered fans outside Ranveer’s Mumbai home, which had been decked out for the occasion.

A second reception will be held in Mumbai on November 28, and is expected to be attended by the couple’s Bollywood friends.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 08:37 IST