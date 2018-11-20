Ranveer Singh makes me feel I’m home: When Deepika Padukone revealed her secret to Raveena Tandon

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s lavish wedding in Italy, followed by the late arrival of their stunning wedding pictures, have kept fans on their toes. While their well-wishers and fans are waiting to grab every minute detail of their destination wedding, actor Raveena Tandon provided some solace by sharing a secret about the couple on Instagram.

Overwhelmed by their wedding pictures that the couple shared on Tuesday, the actor tweeted, “Touch wood ! Soo happy! letting you in a secret @RanveerOfficial, on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago,she said “Ranveer makes me feel I’m home“ I’ll never forget those words,and truly she looks like she’s Home. Godbless you both.”

While Deepika’s happiness is easily visible in the pictures, Ranveer’s smile also speaks a thousand words about their relationship. The couple dated for six years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Italy.

After a Nandi Puja at Deepika’s home in Bengaluru and a haldi ceremony at Ranveer’s residence in Mumbai, the couple left for Italy a few days before the wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations continued at Lake Como with mehendi and sangeet ceremonies that were followed by a Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14 and Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. The newlyweds came back home in India on November 17 and received a warm welcome at the airport by their fans.

Ranveer’s residence was decked up in white lights to welcome the new bride and the couple didn’t disappoint by posing for the media on their arrival. They were then spotted twinning in white and cream while leaving for their Bengaluru reception which will be held on Wednesday. It will be followed by another reception in Mumbai on November 28 for their friends from Bollywood.

