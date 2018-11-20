Today in New Delhi, India
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dreamy wedding pics inspire Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha to get married too

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their wedding pictures today and their friends and fans are drooling all over them.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2018 20:44 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding pictures have set the internet on fire. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding pictures may have arrived late but internet is unanimous when it says, “Worth the wait.” The couple shared 17 photos on Tuesday from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, ending the fans’ wait. While Deepika shared Ranveer’s candid clicks from their sangeet and Konkani wedding, Ranveer shared some special glimpses from the mehendi and their Sindhi wedding

They had earlier shared two pictures – one each from their Sindhi and Konkani wedding on November 14 and15. As expected, not just fans, even their industry friends were impressed with their wedding pictures, some even inspired to tie the knot.

Karan Johar was among those who went ‘uff’. He commented on Ranveer’s picture, “Uff I want to get married!!!!!!”. Sonakshi Sinha too wrote on the couple’s Sindhi wedding picture, “Hayyyye!! Nazar na lage baba aur baby ko...bas ab meri kara do.”

Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha shared their feelings on Deepika, Ranveer’s wedding pictures.

Meanwhile, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Finally we know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor,” and Richa Chadha said, “My heart is melting” on their stunning pictures. An emotional Rakul Preet commented, “Happy tears...god bless you both,” whereas music composer Vishal Dadlani appreciated the couple saying, “You guys are magic! Big love!”

The couple will now host their first wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21. They will greet the media during their second wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28. As per reports, they will be hosting another wedding reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 1. Till then, have a look at how their fans are getting emotional on their wedding pictures which were definitely worth the wait.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 19:42 IST

