Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dreamy wedding pics inspire Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha to get married too

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding pictures may have arrived late but internet is unanimous when it says, “Worth the wait.” The couple shared 17 photos on Tuesday from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, ending the fans’ wait. While Deepika shared Ranveer’s candid clicks from their sangeet and Konkani wedding, Ranveer shared some special glimpses from the mehendi and their Sindhi wedding

They had earlier shared two pictures – one each from their Sindhi and Konkani wedding on November 14 and15. As expected, not just fans, even their industry friends were impressed with their wedding pictures, some even inspired to tie the knot.

Karan Johar was among those who went ‘uff’. He commented on Ranveer’s picture, “Uff I want to get married!!!!!!”. Sonakshi Sinha too wrote on the couple’s Sindhi wedding picture, “Hayyyye!! Nazar na lage baba aur baby ko...bas ab meri kara do.”

Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha shared their feelings on Deepika, Ranveer’s wedding pictures.

Masha Allah !! You both are making me want to get married like NOW 💕💕💕 @deepikapadukone is just glowing https://t.co/SieBEPTcWo — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 20, 2018

Meanwhile, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Finally we know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor,” and Richa Chadha said, “My heart is melting” on their stunning pictures. An emotional Rakul Preet commented, “Happy tears...god bless you both,” whereas music composer Vishal Dadlani appreciated the couple saying, “You guys are magic! Big love!”

The couple will now host their first wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21. They will greet the media during their second wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28. As per reports, they will be hosting another wedding reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 1. Till then, have a look at how their fans are getting emotional on their wedding pictures which were definitely worth the wait.

Touch wood ! Soo happy! letting you in a secret @RanveerOfficial ,on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago,she said "Ranveer makes me feel I’m home " I’ll never forget those words,and truly she looks like she’s Home.Godbless you both ❤️❤️❤️🕉 https://t.co/ahSLnAmSIR — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 20, 2018

If you can dance like this on your mehendi then you are with a perfect man girls 🔥🔥🔥 — Farzana Islam Linky (@FarzanaLinky) November 20, 2018

Mehendi - these pictures depict one thing for me and that’s happiness. All I see is the happiness and the smiles on all of their faces, and tbh it’s indescribable ❤️#DeepVeerKiMehndi #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/3YpzFhDnQN — #RamLeelaEkHogaye (@ranveersbabe) November 20, 2018

Congrats @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial. The happiest wedding pictures I’ve seen of any couple off late :) these are precious & absolutely gorgeous! https://t.co/EjGQmQ2yZP — Dr. Shruti Kapoor (@kapoors_s) November 20, 2018

I need photos like these taken of me in the future!!!!!! Not those of guest stuffing their mouths with food 😂😭 — R A D H A (@TrishAbraham_) November 20, 2018

The aesthetics of the mehendi ceremony!!!😍😍 So gorgeous. Look at the happy vibe! Love the pictures.https://t.co/O6It17Xoj8 — D (@artaesthtc) November 20, 2018

I just now realise Virushka didn't released much of their wedding photos . we have just one pic of the mehendi ceremony too — Reema (@deepikareema) November 20, 2018

WHO DID DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S MEHENDI PLS COME TO MY WEDDING — 𝘵𝘶𝘮 𝘬𝘪𝘴 𝘬𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘬𝘪 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘪 𝘩𝘰? (@_Urjita) November 20, 2018

Oh on ig, RS posted DP's pics from the mehendi and she posted his pics from the same one. How cute is that! — D (@artaesthtc) November 20, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 19:42 IST