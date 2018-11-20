Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave hand in hand for wedding reception in Bengaluru. See new pics

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are off to Bengaluru to host their first wedding reception for friends and extended family. The star couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi on Tuesday morning where they posed for pictures in pristine white outfits.

Ranveer was seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a floral jacket. He wore white juttis and sunglasses to complete his royal look. Deepika also channelled the ‘new bride’ look with her red bangles and a wispy mangalsutra with a simple but large teardrop diamond at its centre. She wore an off-white anarkali suit and paired it with large chandbalis.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are headed for their first wedding reception. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leave for Bengaluru. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose for paparazzi. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

The two laughed and smiled for pictures and waved to the paparazzi. They were earlier seen out and about in Mumbai on Monday. They were spotted in their car, reportedly heading for her home at Mumbai’s Prabhadevi.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They first got married as per Konkani rituals on 14th and then again on 15th in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Their wedding planner shared on details of their wedding on Instagram on Monday. “They looked unreal, for time stood still. The first glimpse of them was as though they had walked out from the realms of a historical land towards their future together.. Amidst us all, they stole a moment for themselves and when they both looked at each other and smiled , one knew it was as pure as any emotion could be : LOVE,” Vandana Mohan of the Wedding Design Company captioned a photo of the two.

The Sikh community in Italy has expressed disappointment at their wedding ceremony that involved taking the Guru Granth Sahib out of the gurdwara and to the wedding villa where the wedding was officiated.

The couple arrived back in Mumbai on Sunday and was swarmed by paparazzi and fans at the airport. Ranveer and Deepika maintained their calm and posed for pictures outside their homes as well. The two will host a reception in Bangalore on Wednesday for their family and another in Mumbai for their friends from Bollywood on November 28.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 10:38 IST