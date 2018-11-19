Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding: Sikh body upset over Anand Karaj performed outside gurdwara

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Italian wedding may have had the attention of an entire country over the last week but not all are happy about it. According to a report in The Tribune, an Italian Sikh organisation has said that the wedding was against the religion’s code.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 as per Konkani wedding rituals, and on November 15 as per the Sikh wedding ceremony, Anand Karaj. According to the report, the Guru Granth Sahib was brought from a gurdwara in Brescia to the wedding villa in Lake Como, 150 kms away.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone (R) and Ranveer Singh celebrate their wedding in Lake Como. (AFP)

Indian Sikh community’s Italy president Sukhdev Singh Kang said that the Anand Karaj ceremony was a ‘major lapse’ on the part of the gurdwara as the Akal Takht dictates that the Guru Granth Sahib should not be taken to a hotel, banquet hall or other venues for the Anand Karaj ceremony. “This was in violation of the Akal Takht ‘hukumnama’ which sternly prohibits taking Guru Granth Sahib to a place other than a gurdwara,” Kang said.

Kang added that the Italian Sikh community would write to the Akal Takht to take necessary action. Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh is quoted as saying in the report that the five high priests will look into the matter when they receive a complaint.

An Anand Karaj ceremony is performed in a gurdwara where the bride and groom sit or take pheras around the Guru Granth Sahib. Ranveer and Deepika flew in Bhai Narinder Singh of the Golden Temple to officiate their wedding.

Ranveer and Deepika returned to India on Sunday. They were met by a sea of fans and paparazzi upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport. The two will hold a reception for their extended family in Bangalore on November 21 and for the friends from Bollywood in Mumbai on November 28.

