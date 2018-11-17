See all photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding, pre-wedding ceremonies

Ever since the first official pictures from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding were released on Thursday, there has been a steady flow of pictures from all their various functions on social media. The latest pictures to hit the Internet are from Ranveer’s Haldi ceremony, which took place in early November. While few pictures were out then, now the casting director of Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma, has shared some more on her Instagram page with a message for Ranveer.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat....What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind enhancing and Blessed path ahead! I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it’s biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh. Even though I couldn’t make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all... This experience has been unforgettable...”

In the picture, Ranveer holds on to Shanoo in a tight warp with his face smeared in haldi. Shanoo is all smiles as she poses with him.

Post the wedding, many pictures of the couple posing with their respective teams have been making their way to the social media. Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee too shared a picture as an Instagram story from Ranveer and Deepika’s chooda ceremony.

On Friday, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared a picture of the couple posing with his team.

Deepika’s team, Spice Media, too shared a picture on Twitter and wrote: “#DeepVeerKiShaadi : Those chosen few who attended #DeepikaPadukone - #RanveerSingh ‘s wedding were given an exclusive photo frame and a personalized Thank you note. @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh.”

On November 14 and 15, the couple got married as per Konkoni and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy’s scenic Lake Como. The couple will reportedly return to India on November 18. They are expected to host three receptions--one in Deepika’s home town Bengaluru (November 21), one for the media (November 28) and finally one of December 1 for their industry friends.

