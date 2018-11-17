Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s latest pic from their pre-wedding function is all heart. See it here

One of the most anticipated weddings in Bollywood, that of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is over but the celebrations have not stopped. The celebrity couple finally shared their first official wedding pictures on Thursday evening. Since then, few more pictures have been appearing that show the couple posing with family and friends.

If on Friday, we saw Ranveer and Deepika pose for pictures with her team, now a new picture is available online, which shows them with friends. An Instagram story, put by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, reveals that this picture is from their chooda (pre-wedding function) ceremony.

In the picture, both Ranveer and Deepika can be seen wearing festive clothes—while Deepika’s dress is far more embroidered, Ranveer is wearing a deep green kurta with an embroidered jacket. Deepika’s hands are hennaed while Ranveer goes quirky and teams up his kurta and desi jacket look with a pair of sneakers. They are seen posing with two other friends.

Ranveer and Deepika got married as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals in two ceremonies at Lake Como over November 14 and 15. Their wedding ensemble and jewellery was done from “head-to-toe” by Sabyasachi. Deepika’s looks from both the ceremonies have been talking points since the pictures were first shared. In fact, there has been considerable discussion on her rectangle-shaped wedding ring, a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum, that is estimated to cost around Rs 2.1 crore.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after their Konkoni wedding on November 14, 2018. (AFP)

The celebrity couple will throw a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on December 1. But before that, there will be a reception in Deepika’s home town Bengaluru on November 21 and another one for media on November 28 in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 10:42 IST