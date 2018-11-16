Ranveer Singh’s residence decked up to welcome Deepika Padukone ahead of multiple wedding receptions. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now a married couple after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Villa del Balbianello by the side of Lake Como in Italy. While the multi-day function spread across four days is finally over, the newlyweds will reportedly return home on November 18. The Padmaavat actors got married in two different ceremonies: a Konkani ceremony held on November 14 and a Sindhi ceremony on November 15. Their homecoming will be followed by a private wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and two receptions in Mumbai. While the couple will meet the media at the reception to be held on November 28, they will reportedly be throwing a grand reception for their Bollywood friends on December 1.

Mumbai: Earlier visuals from outside the residence of Ranveer Singh. He tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. pic.twitter.com/yzOvvL4Rqx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completing their two-day nuptials in a location overlooking the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer's Mumbai residence has been decked up with serial lights & flowers to welcome the newlyweds



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/grLBYBoQFs pic.twitter.com/sNZAKugbdS — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 16, 2018

Ranveer’s residence in Mumbai is already decked up for the bride’s welcome. Going by the beautiful decoration with white lights adorning the trees and premises, it seems the Bhavnanis are expected to welcome her home in a grand manner. It is to be noted, the couple were spotted twinning in classic white ensembles while leaving for Italy and reportedly the Konkani wedding was also planned around the white theme. The wedding venue was also decorated in white flowers besides the guests who dressed up in shades of white for the Konkani nuptials. Apart from Deepika who decked up in a golden sari and traditional jewellery, Ranveer had also dressed up in a white dhoti-kurta in silk for the function on November 14.

The couple had shared two pictures post the ceremony which took the nation by storm. While Deepika can be seen in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, Ranveer can be seen complimenting her in a matching sherwani from the same designer in the picture from their Sindhi wedding. Deepika’s traditional jewellery including her huge mang tika and rectangle-shaped solitaire on her ring finger along with the ‘kaleere’ and ‘chooda’, symbolic of a Punjabi wedding, floored her fans.

The other picture was from their Konkani wedding and had the groom in white and the bride in gold. Deepika had worn a gold mathapatti along with gold and polka jhumkis and embellished necklaces that accentuated her traditional South Indian look to perfection. The Konkani wedding was preceded by private sangeet and mehendi ceremonies too with performances by noted singers like Shubha Mudgal and Harshdeep Kaur. Deepika had also taken part in a Nandi puja at her home in Bengaluru before leaving for Italy. A haldi ceremony was also organised at Ranveer’s residence before the two flew away for their destination wedding at Lake Como.

