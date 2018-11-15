Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma react to wedding pictures

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made the entire country wait for their wedding pictures for two days and it looks like it wasn’t just their fans who were looking forward to it. Bollywood celebs wished Deepika and Ranveer and reacted to their wedding pictures on social media.

Stars like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and many more shared heartfelt wishes for the two as they tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on Wednesday and Thursday. “Uff,” Alia exclaimed with a bunch of heart emojis. Mouni Roy, Kystle D’souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditi Rao Hydari and more also riddled Deepika’s comment section with heart emojis.

Priyanka, who is all set to become a bride herself next month, called the couple ‘insanely beautiful’ and ‘stunning’. Director Farah Khan, who was also invited to the wedding but couldn’t make it, said, “Never seen 2 people so happy to get married. God bless you.”

Congratulations beautiful people @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone

Welcome to the club you two! Much love and happiness. 🧡 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2018

Katrina Kaif wrote “Congratulations to both of u,” with a heart emoji while Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Congratulations! You both look gorgeous...Nazar na lage.” Sonu Sood wrote, “Mubaarak ho mere bhai,” on Ranveer’s post. The two will be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja shared a long wish for the two. “#PartnersForLife...wish you both endless growth, fulfilment and happiness, “love is not something you can put into motion, or has a time schedule: #lennon... Congratulations on finding your time and celebrating the union together.”

Ranveer’s good friend, Arjun Kapoor wrote “ Jashn E Ishqa” on his post. Anushka Sharma shared her congratulations in a tweet: “Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club.” Director Karan Johar also tweeted: “Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling!”

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Both Deepika and Ranveer shared two images -- one each from their four-hour-long ceremony according to Konkani traditions on Wednesday and a North Indian style nuptial on Thursday.

In one picture, the two are laughing away, sharing a jovial moment during the Konkani wedding, and in another photograph from the celebration on Thursday they are all ears for each other.

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Deepika looks resplendent on both occasions dressed in ensembles rooted in tradition as she chose red and gold as her primary colours. Ranveer wore pristine white for the first ceremony, and was colour co-ordinated with Deepika for day 2.

In a matter of 10 minutes of sharing the first pictures at around 8 p.m. on Thursday India time on Instagram, they jointly garnered over 4 lakh ‘likes’. Unlike most celebrity weddings which keep fans engrossed with social media updates, the ‘no pictures, no phones, no drones policy’ of the actors’ grand destination wedding left the media and fans yearn for a glimpse of the couple or the celebrations. The couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28 respectively. And on December 1 there will be a separate celebration with the film fraternity.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 22:25 IST