Joshi chairs meet on matters concerning NTA

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who was recently given the additional portfolio of education ministry, on Sunday held his first meeting with officials on “matters concerning” the National Testing Agency (NTA) and discussed steps for stronger mechanism, streamlines processes, and better student support. HT Image

Recently, the testing body has faced criticism over the alleged NEET-UG exam 2026 paper leak in May and is currently facing students’ complaints about over a month delays in releasing provisional answer keys for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 session.

Posting the picture of the meeting held in the office of ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, new and renewable energy, education minister wrote on X, “Convened a meeting with the Secretary and senior officials of @EduMinOfIndia on matters concerning the National Testing Agency (NTA). Deliberated on key matters requiring attention and the steps ahead to further strengthen institutional mechanisms, streamline processes and ensure greater responsiveness to students.”

“Our focus remains on building a robust, transparent and credible examination ecosystem that serves the aspirations of every student,” he said.

The meeting took place in the background of NTA rebuilding its institutional capacity and reducing dependence on contractual and outsourced manpower in line with Radhakrishnan committee’s recommendations submitted in October 2024.

Through various recruitment notifications between May 15 and August 6, NTA invited applications for 22 posts including for roles specialised leadership roles covering cybersecurity; test-centre operations; and vigilance, investigation and forensics.

Pralhad Joshi, who serves as minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution; and new and renewable energy, was appointed as education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on July 25. Pradhan resigned from his post following 36-days Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.

NTA director general (DG) Abhishek Singh and Vineet Joshi, who continue to serve as higher education secretary despite being formally ordered on July 23 to join the ministry of panchayati raj as secretary by August 1, were among the officials who attended the meeting.

When asked whether the issue of delay in UGC-NET exam’s answer keys and results was discussed, a senior NTA official told HT, “No.” “Whatever is discussed in the meeting is mentioned in the [minister’s] tweet,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on July 23 approved a series of senior-level postings, shifting Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, to the ministry of Panchayati Raj after the retirement of its secretary, Vivek Bhardwaj, on July 31. Vineet Joshi did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment.